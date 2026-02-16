Garena Free Fire MAX Ative Codes for February 16: Free diamonds, skins and weapons

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has come up with a new set of codes which will help you win free in-game rewards. The developers drop fresh redeem codes every day. With these, you can score free diamonds, characters, new gun skins, emotes, and other exclusive items – without spending any money. These codes will not last forever, so players will have to be quick.

Free Fire MAX: Codes for February 16

Here’s what’s active for February 16, 2026:

K9QP6K2MNL8V V3QJ1M9KRP7V D8MJ4Q6LVK2R B3G7A22TWDR7X FQ9W2E1R7T5Y 4N8M2XL9R1G3 FU1I5O3P7A9S S9QK2L6VP3MR FP9O1I5U3Y2T B1RK7C5ZL8YT FZ5X1C7V9B2N FFR4G3HM5YJN 6KWMFJVMQQYG F7F9A3B2K6G8 BR43FMAPYEZZ H8YC4TN6VKQ9 FK3J9H5G1F7D FA3S7D5F1G9H UPQ7X5NMJ64V FJI4GFE45TG5 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FM6N1B8V3C4X FT4E9Y5U1I3O FF6YH3BFD7VT FL2K6J4H8G5F FR2D7G5T1Y8H FFM1VSWCPXN9 QK82S2LX5Q27 P3LX6V9TM2QH FFWCTKX2P5NQ TX4SC2VUNPKF RHTG9VOLTDWP N7QK5L3MRP9J J2QP8M1KVL6V E9QH6K4LNP7V S5PL7M2LRV8K Q8M4K7L2VR9J A6QK1L9MRP5V Z4QP8M6KNR2J

Please note that these codes could be redeemed on a first-come, first-served basis. They could expire at any time, so do not wait.

How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes

Here’s how you claim your loot:

Go to the official Free Fire MAX Rewards Redemption website.

Log in with your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK account.

Pick a code from the list above and copy it.

Paste the code into the redemption box on the site.

Hit Confirm.

If it works, your rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Things to keep in mind

You can’t redeem codes from a guest account—you need to link your account to a social platform.

Each code only works once per account.

Some codes are region-locked, so a few might not work for everyone in India.

If a code’s expired or already used, you’ll get an error message.

Free Fire Max players and these daily codes: How are they enhancing the gameplay experience?

These daily redeem codes for the Free Fire Max game will help the players to score premium stuff for free during their gameplay. Whether it’s a new character bundled in the code or a flashy weapon skin to enhance your look with your gun, these in-game freebies will definitely enhance the live gameplay experience, making you look more attractive and edgy. You may keep a daily check on the codes to keep upgrading your gaming experience every eveyrday.