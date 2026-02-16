Garena Free Fire MAX Ative Codes for February 16: Free diamonds, skins and weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has come up with a new set of codes which will help you win free in-game rewards. The developers drop fresh redeem codes every day. With these, you can score free diamonds, characters, new gun skins, emotes, and other exclusive items – without spending any money. These codes will not last forever, so players will have to be quick.
Free Fire MAX: Codes for February 16
Here’s what’s active for February 16, 2026:
- K9QP6K2MNL8V
- V3QJ1M9KRP7V
- D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FJI4GFE45TG5
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- FL2K6J4H8G5F
- FR2D7G5T1Y8H
- FFM1VSWCPXN9
- QK82S2LX5Q27
- P3LX6V9TM2QH
- FFWCTKX2P5NQ
- TX4SC2VUNPKF
- RHTG9VOLTDWP
- N7QK5L3MRP9J
- J2QP8M1KVL6V
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- S5PL7M2LRV8K
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- A6QK1L9MRP5V
- Z4QP8M6KNR2J
Please note that these codes could be redeemed on a first-come, first-served basis. They could expire at any time, so do not wait.
How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes
Here’s how you claim your loot:
- Go to the official Free Fire MAX Rewards Redemption website.
- Log in with your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK account.
- Pick a code from the list above and copy it.
- Paste the code into the redemption box on the site.
- Hit Confirm.
- If it works, your rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.
Things to keep in mind
- You can’t redeem codes from a guest account—you need to link your account to a social platform.
- Each code only works once per account.
- Some codes are region-locked, so a few might not work for everyone in India.
- If a code’s expired or already used, you’ll get an error message.
Free Fire Max players and these daily codes: How are they enhancing the gameplay experience?
These daily redeem codes for the Free Fire Max game will help the players to score premium stuff for free during their gameplay. Whether it’s a new character bundled in the code or a flashy weapon skin to enhance your look with your gun, these in-game freebies will definitely enhance the live gameplay experience, making you look more attractive and edgy. You may keep a daily check on the codes to keep upgrading your gaming experience every eveyrday.
