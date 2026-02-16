Garena Free Fire MAX Ative Codes for February 16: Free diamonds, skins and weapons

Advertisement
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Garena Free Fire MAX players can use today’s active redeem codes for February 16, 2026, to unlock free diamonds, skins, and in-game rewards. Codes are time-limited and must be redeemed quickly through the official rewards website.

Garena
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has come up with a new set of codes which will help you win free in-game rewards. The developers drop fresh redeem codes every day. With these, you can score free diamonds, characters, new gun skins, emotes, and other exclusive items – without spending any money.  These codes will not last forever, so players will have to be quick.

Free Fire MAX: Codes for February 16

Here’s what’s active for February 16, 2026:

  1. K9QP6K2MNL8V
  2. V3QJ1M9KRP7V
  3. D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
  4. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  5. FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
  6. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  7. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  8. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  9. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  10. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  11. FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  12. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  13. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  14. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  15. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  16. H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  17. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  18. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  19. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  20. FJI4GFE45TG5
  21. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  22. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  23. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  24. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  25. FL2K6J4H8G5F
  26. FR2D7G5T1Y8H
  27. FFM1VSWCPXN9
  28. QK82S2LX5Q27
  29. P3LX6V9TM2QH
  30. FFWCTKX2P5NQ
  31. TX4SC2VUNPKF
  32. RHTG9VOLTDWP
  33. N7QK5L3MRP9J
  34. J2QP8M1KVL6V
  35. E9QH6K4LNP7V
  36. S5PL7M2LRV8K
  37. Q8M4K7L2VR9J
  38. A6QK1L9MRP5V
  39. Z4QP8M6KNR2J

Please note that these codes could be redeemed on a first-come, first-served basis. They could expire at any time, so do not wait.

How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes

Here’s how you claim your loot:

  • Go to the official Free Fire MAX Rewards Redemption website.
  • Log in with your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK account.
  • Pick a code from the list above and copy it.
  • Paste the code into the redemption box on the site.
  • Hit Confirm.
  • If it works, your rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Things to keep in mind

  • You can’t redeem codes from a guest account—you need to link your account to a social platform.
  • Each code only works once per account.
  • Some codes are region-locked, so a few might not work for everyone in India.
  • If a code’s expired or already used, you’ll get an error message.

Free Fire Max players and these daily codes: How are they enhancing the gameplay experience?

These daily redeem codes for the Free Fire Max game will help the players to score premium stuff for free during their gameplay. Whether it’s a new character bundled in the code or a flashy weapon skin to enhance your look with your gun, these in-game freebies will definitely enhance the live gameplay experience, making you look more attractive and edgy. You may keep a daily check on the codes to keep upgrading your gaming experience every eveyrday.

