iOS 26.3 update released: 5 important settings iPhone users must check and change now

Apple, a leading name in the tech world, has recently rolled out iOS 26.3 for selected iPhone series. And if you are following the beta releases, you will notice this update does not bring any flashy new features. Instead, it is all about making your phone run smoother, fixing bugs, and tightening up system stability.

Now that the official version is out, there are a few things iPhone or iPad users should do to keep their devices secure and running at their best.

1. Turn off beta updates

If you joined Apple’s beta programme, then you may go ahead and turn off beta updates now. This stops your iPhone from grabbing test versions that could be buggy down the line. How to do that? Follow these steps:

Head to Settings at iPhone

Then tap General

Then go to Software Update

Then Beta Updates

There, switch it off.

This way, you will only get the stable public releases.

2. Enable background security improvements

With iOS 26.3, Apple has introduced Background Security Improvements. Basically, your iPhone can now get important security fixes automatically—no full updates or reboots needed.

How to turn this on?

Go to Settings

Then tap on General.

Then tap on Software Update

iPhone users must note that the background security updates are enabled. By doing this, your phone will be protected from any kind of threats.

3. Check location permissions

After any big update, it is smart to double-check which apps can see your location. Some ask for access when they do not really need it.

How to activate this feature?

Go to Settings

There, tap Privacy & Security

Then Location Services

Users can look over the list and change any app’s settings, which you cannot trust to ‘While Using the App’, or you may just turn off their access altogether.

4. Update your apps

We all know that the apps which we have on our phones keep getting updates, as the developers usually push out updates after a new iOS release. So, the iPhone owners must keep updated by following the steps:

Go to App Store

Tap your profile

Hit update All.

By doing this, all the existing apps will get updated and will run better and keep your info safer.

5. Restart and check battery use

This is important to keep a check on your phone’s battery life. You update your iPhone and then restart your iPhone, then keep enticing the phone’s behaviour for a while.

Although it is a simple trick, it can help everything to settle in.

You may keep an eye on your battery usage in Settings and then by going to Battery.

You will notice if something on your iPhone/iPad is draining the battery of your device – you will be able to spot it easily.

By doing these quick updates, you will be getting the most out of iOS 26.3—plus, your iPhone will stay secure and ready for anything.