  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 13: Get free skins, diamonds and crates

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Garena Free Fire Max players can use today’s redeem codes to unlock free skins, diamonds, crates, and more. These 12-character codes are valid for a limited time and can be redeemed through the official rewards website. Act fast before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena Free Fire Max
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale game sits at the top when it comes to battle royale games in India. After the government banned the original Free Fire back in 2022, most players jumped over to the Max game for the better graphics, smoother controls, and all the new action. 

The game keeps rolling out redeem codes every day to enhance the gaming experience for the players. These codes enable the players to grab free rewards, like weapon skins, diamond vouchers, crates, outfits, and you name it. And the best part is that you do not have to spend a single rupee.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 13, 2026

Here are today’s codes:

  1. K9QP6K2MNL8V
  2. V3QJ1M9KRP7V
  3. D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
  4. A6QK1L9MRP5V
  5. Z4QP8M6KNR2J
  6. P7QH5K3LVJ9P
  7. M2QP9L8KRV6K
  8. R5QK4M7LVP1R
  9. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  10. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  11. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  12. FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
  13. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  14. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  15. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  16. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  17. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  18. FZ5X1C7V9B2N

Players must note that these codes are time-bound; hence, they have to be quick. The above list is for the workable codes for the day (by the time of writing).

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes?

Here are the steps to follow:

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption site.
  • Log in with your Facebook, X, Google, or VK account.
  • Copy one of the codes above and paste it into the text box.
  • Hit Confirm.
  • You will find your rewards waiting in your in-game mailbox. Gold and diamonds go straight to your wallet.

Limited codes for a limited time, with limited use

Garena rolls out new codes every day, and the best rewards are claimed very quickly. Only a limited number of people can use each code, so don’t wait. Using these codes every day is probably the easiest way to boost your gear and stand out in matches, all without spending a thing.

Why redeem codes matter

These redeem codes are a huge reason why people log in every day. The codes consist of 12 characters (a mix of letters and numbers) and are only valid for approximately 12 hours. Plus, there’s a catch: only the first 500 or so players get the goods. Wait too long, and you’ll just see “expired” or “already redeemed”.

