AI could replace most white-collar jobs in 12-18 months, says Microsoft AI CEO

New Delhi:

Microsoft’s AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, is again in the news after making a bold statement related to AI advancement and how it will be taking over many existing jobs around the world. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, he stated that he is thinking that AI is about to take over the job market, especially for those who are working in white-collar jobs. According to his view, if you spend your days at a computer, doing anything from law and accounting to marketing or project management, then AI will probably automate a lot of your daily tasks.

Suleyman said that it might happen as soon as 12 to 18 months.

In his interview, he further said that Microsoft is going all-in on what he calls “professional-grade AGI”—basically, super-smart AI for businesses.

The build-AI system can do just about everything a human professional does, especially when it comes to knowledge work. Think about drafting reports, analysing data, looking over contracts, running projects, and even coming up with marketing strategies.

According to him, most of these jobs, at least the routine parts, are on track for full automation, and not in some distant future. We’re talking the next year or so. This shift is not just hype, and you can already see companies everywhere – from India to the US – that are rolling out the AI tools to cut costs and get more done in less time.

A future where building your own AI model

Suleyman also mentioned that he is seeing a future where building your own AI model gets almost as easy as starting a podcast or writing a blog post.

Soon, the organisations and even individuals will be able to build AI agents custom-fit to their needs. Over the next couple of years, these agents will be ending the running workflows across big companies, handling tasks that used to take teams of people.

For India’s big IT players like Infosys and TCS, this kind of rapid AI adoption might flip their business models upside down. It’s not just about adding some new software—it’s going to change what kind of work gets done and who does it.

Microsoft wants to stand on its own feet when it comes to AI

On top of all this, Microsoft wants to stand on its own feet when it comes to AI. Suleyman mentioned that, after a new deal with OpenAI, Microsoft is pushing for more independence and could roll out its own advanced AI models as early as 2026.

So what does all this mean if you work in law, finance, consulting, or marketing?

A lot of jobs are changing rapidly. While AI will probably wipe out plenty of repetitive tasks, new roles will pop up, especially around managing, strategising, and overseeing AI systems.

This means that if you are willing to stay ahead, you will need to keep learning and adapting as the digital landscape keeps shifting.