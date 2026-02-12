Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 European prices leaked ahead of global launch

New Delhi:

Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra and 17, which first showed up in China, look set for a global launch soon. The company hasn’t nailed down a date yet, but a fresh leak spills the beans on what these flagships might cost in Europe, plus the colour choices buyers will get.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 European price leaked

According to 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi 17 could start at EUR 999 (about Rs. 91,000) in Europe for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version. The more premium 17 Ultra? That one’s tipped to land at EUR 1,499 (around Rs. 1,36,500) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. These prices line up pretty closely with Xiaomi’s last-gen 15 series in Europe.

For colours, leaked screenshots suggest that the new Xiaomi 17 will come in Black and Green colour options.

The 17 Ultra will get a few more options, like Black, Blue, Green or White.

Both models will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in international markets.

When to expect the Xiaomi 17 series in India?

About India, if we believe the rumours, then the global launch for the Xiaomi 17 series will happen sometimes in March 2026 at Mobile World Congress (MWC). Although there is a low chance that it will pop up as early as February.

If Xiaomi sticks to its usual playbook, expect the Indian launch to follow right after, probably in March or April 2026.

Price in India (Expected)

Looking at the past pricing pattern in India and the European numbers, the Xiaomi 17 might cost something between Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra may cost somewhere around Rs. 119,999 to Rs. 129,999.

Of course, the final numbers for India will definitely depend on the import duties, taxes and how Xiaomi wants to position these phones.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17: Specifications

Talking about the features, both Chinese models of Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra run on HyperOS 3 (built on Android 16 OS), powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and will be backed by a 6,800mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. For photography, the device will feature a Leica-tuned triple rear shooter and a 50MP selfie shooter.

Talking about Xiaomi 17, it is not far behind, as it comes with a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and further supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. For photography, it features a Leica triple shooter on the rear end and a 50MP front shooter.

What’s so amusing about the upcoming 17 series?

We cannot be specific, but the phone comes with impressive features like big batteries, super-fast charging, Leica cameras, and a cutting-edge Snapdragon chip. It's quite clear that Xiaomi is aiming to compete strongly with the flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S series and the next wave of OnePlus flagships in India. But all is speculation, and we need to wait till the company makes any official announcement.