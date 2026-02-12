COLORFUL EVOL P15 gaming laptops unveiled with RTX 50 Graphics, 165Hz display and Intel 14th Gen CPUs COLORFUL has announced the EVOL P15 gaming laptop series featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 Laptop GPUs. The laptops come with Intel processors, 144Hz/165Hz displays, DDR5 RAM, DLSS 4 support, and Windows 11 Home.

COLORFUL Technology is rolling out its new EVOL P15 gaming laptops, with the new EVOL lineup with some serious power-up. These are 15.6-inch gaming machines which are further packed with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series Laptop GPUs, focused on professional gamers, creators or anyone who loves raw performance without any lag, delay or issue.

Two gaming laptops: RTX 5060 GPU and RTX 5050

You will get two variants of gaming laptops to pick from:

One with the RTX 5060 GPU

The other with the RTX 5050

Both the models run on modern Intel processors, featuring high-refresh-rate IPS screens, speedy DDR5 RAM, and cooling systems which are designed to keep things running smoothly even when you are pushing the laptop harder than usual during the gameplay.

EVOL P15 (RTX 5060)

The COLORFUL EVOL P15 (RTX 5060) is the flagship model in the lineup. It is powered by up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX processor with 16 cores and 24 threads, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB VRAM.

Key Highlights:

It will come with 15.6-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS display

165Hz refresh rate with 100 per cent sRGB coverage

It features up to 16GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM

512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD + extra M.2 slot

It features an Ice Cooling System with dual fans and five pipes, providing enough support to the processor during heavy gameplay for a longer span

Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

RGB LED keyboard

Support for NVIDIA DLSS 4

The Carbon Grey design on the laptop gives the laptop a clean and futuristic look, which is suitable for gaming setups as well as professional use.

EVOL P15 (RTX 5050)

The new COLORFUL EVOL P15 (RTX 5050) comes with a balanced configuration for gamers and students. The machine is powered by up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor with 8 cores and 12 threads, which is further paired with an RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB VRAM- giving full power to enjoy long gameplay sessions.

Key Highlights:

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display and 144Hz refresh rate with 100 per cent sRGB

It runs on up to 16GB DDR5 5200MHz RAM

It comes with 512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD + expansion slot

To help processor cool down during heavy gaming, the device comes with Ice Cooling System 3.0 with dual fans and four heatpipes.

It comes with Wi-Fi 6 support

RGB LED keyboard to LIT up the mood during the gameplay

NVIDIA DLSS 4 support

The Cloud White finish that gives it a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Windows 11 Home and WPS Office

Both laptops ship with Windows 11 Home and WPS Office pre-installed, so you are set for gaming, schoolwork, or the daily grind. WPS covers all the basics—Word, Excel, PowerPoint files—so students and professionals can get straight to work.

Warranty and Availability

COLORFUL backs the EVOL P15 series with a 2-year warranty, and you can expect them to hit the market in Q1 2026. Pricing and where you can actually buy them still are not locked in, but those details should drop closer to launch.

With RTX 50-series graphics, high-refresh displays, and DLSS 4, the EVOL P15 laptops are looking to make some noise in the crowded gaming laptop scene.