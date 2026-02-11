This Jio prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data and unlimited 5G for 56 days: Details Reliance Jio’s Rs 629 prepaid plan offers 56 days validity with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G for eligible users. The plan also includes JioHotstar, JioTV and Google Gemini Pro benefits.

Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in the country, is known for its best-in-class value recharge plans for customers. In this article, we will be talking about a prepaid recharge plan which will last for 56 days and provides unlimited 5G calling and 2GB of data per day.

Jio’s Rs 629 prepaid plan: Details

In case you are looking for almost 2 months of validity, then this is just the amount for a prepaid plan, which provides longer validity but without the big price tag.

Unlimited calling and daily free SMS

With this recharge plan, you will get unlimited calls to any number across India for all 56 days – local, STD, you name it.

Plus, it offers free SMS every single day. So you can call and text as much as you like; no random charges popping up.

2GB data every day and unlimited 5G

Data-wise, you are covered with 2GB of high-speed data every day, adding up to 112GB over the validity period. In case you exhaust your 2GB data limit, then the speeds will drop, but you will stay connected.

And if you are in a 5G zone and have an eligible device (5G-supporting device), then you will get unlimited 5G data without paying any extra cost. This means you can stream, scroll, attend online classes or work from home without worrying.

Extra perks: Free OTT and AI subscriptions

Jio’s also bundled the deal with a bunch of free offers for those who love to binge-watch, like:

Free JioHotstar access

JioTV subscription thrown in

Google Gemini Pro (AI) subscription

So, in case you are into streaming or want to try out AI-powered tools, these extras actually add real value.

Overall, a value-friendly prepaid plan from Jio is suitable for all those who want a plan that covers calls, daily data, unlimited 5G, and throws in some cool subscriptions—without locking you in for three months or more—the Rs 629 Jio plan just makes sense. It’s ideal if you want to ditch the frequent 28-day recharges but aren’t ready to splurge on a longer-term pack.