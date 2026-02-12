IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details: When and where to watch World Cup 2026 clash? With the Indian team all set to take on Namibia in game 18 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcast details of the upcoming game between the two sides.

New Delhi:

The 18th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 sees the defending champions, team India, taking on Namibia. The two sides take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. It is interesting to note that this will be the second game of the tournament for both sides. While Team India won its first game, Namibia faced a loss.

It is interesting to note that the Indian team took on the USA in their first game of the season. The two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and despite the USA putting up a good fight and pushing the Indian team back, the Men in Blue managed to make a comeback and register a brilliant win.

On the other hand, Namibia got off to a subpar start to their World Cup campaign. The side took on the Netherlands in their first game of the season and failed to register a win. Taking on India in their next game would be a tough task, but Namibia would hope for a miracle.

When will the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, February 12.

At what time will the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match begin?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is theIndia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Where can you watch the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 on TV online in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 clash will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Travelling reserve: Alexander Volschenk.

