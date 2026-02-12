Oman's Mohammad Nadeem scripts history with half-century against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2026 oman, despite putting in their best efforts against Sri Lanka in game 16 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, failed to register a victory. However, despite the loss, the veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nadeem caught the spotlight.

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

The 16th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw Sri Lanka taking on Oman. The two sides locked horns at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 12. The clash began with Sri Lanka coming in to bat first and posting a total of 225 runs on the board in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, Oman was limited to a score of 120, but it was the knock of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nadeem that stood out for the side. Coming out to bat at four, Nadeem put forth a brilliant showing, scoring 53* runs in 56 deliveries.

Completing his half-century, Nadeem went on to become the oldest player in history to score a half-century in any ICC tournament. It is interesting to note that Nadeem is 43 years and 161 days old, whereas the record was previously held by the Netherlands' Flavian Aponso (43y 121d), who scored 58 against Pakistan in the 1996 men's ODI World Cup game.

Sri Lanka registered dominant win over Oman

Speaking of the game between Sri Lanka and Oman, the game saw Sri Lanka coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara scoring 13 and 8 runs, respectively. Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake scored 61 and 60 runs, respectively. Furthermore, skipper Dasun Shanaka added 50 runs to the board as Sri Lanka posted a total of 225 runs on the board.

As for Oman, Jiten Ramanandi was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Jay Odedra and Sufyan Mehmood took one wicket each.

Chasing down the target, Oman openers Aamir Kaleem and Jatinder Singh scored six and one run, respectively. Hammad Mirza departed on a score of nine runs, with Nadeem going unbeaten on a score of 53. However, his knock was not enough to propel Oman to a win, as the side was limited to 120 runs in the first innings. Sri Lanka put forth an excellent performance with the ball and won the game by 105 runs.

