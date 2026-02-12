'Thank God': England captain Harry Brook's intriguing reaction after losing to West Indies goes viral England lost to the West Indies by 30 runs in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. After the loss, England skipper Harry Brook was relieved that they somehow managed to win their previous game, or else they would've been in a tough spot after losing to West Indies.

Mumbai:

England went down to the West Indies in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They failed to chase down 197 runs and lost the game by 30 runs. After the match, England skipper Harry Brook intriguingly seemed relieved, not for the loss, but for the fact that they escaped from jail against Nepal as they won that game only by four runs thanks to a stunning final over by Sam Curran who defended 10 runs.

Had England lost to Nepal as well, they would've been on the verge of getting knocked out of the T20 World Cup. "Thank God we won against Nepal the other night, otherwise we'd be in a tricky situation. But we obviously play Scotland and Italy next, and yeah, we've just got to go back, do our homework on them and go back to the basics and see how we go," Brook said after the match.

The World Cup hasn't started on a great note for the 2022 champions as they struggled with the ball against Nepal, too. Despite posting a total of 184 runs, England almost conceded that game to Nepal only for Curran to nail his yorkers in the final over and take his team over the line.

Brook insists there is no issue with spin in England team

England imploded against the West Indies spin trio of Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein, who picked up six wickets together for 94 runs in 12 overs. Brook himself got out to Motie who also dismissed Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton. However, the England skipper maintained his stance that he wasn't disappointed with how his team played spin.

"Not disappointed, like I said a minute ago, we thought it was gonna dew up a little bit and the spinners would slide on a little bit more. Unfortunately, that didn't happen tonight. And yeah, we'll go back and have a reflection on it and go again in a few days," Brook added.

Also Read