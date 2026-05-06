Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 6, 2026: Free skins, loot crates, and more

New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena, keeps rolling out a new set of codes for the players every day. These codes enable the players to claim free rewards like gun skins, loot crates, pets and even stacks of diamonds, all without spending any money. Here are the fresh batch of codes and how to redeem them accordingly.

Free Fire MAX codes for May 6, 2026

Here is the set of new active codes which will only be valid for today:

BR43FMAPYEZZ UPQ7X5NMJ64V S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN FA3S7D5F1G9H FK3J9H5G1F7D FU1I5O3P7A9S F7F9A3B2K6G8 FE2R8T6Y4U1I 6KWMFJVMQQYG FZ5X1C7V9B2N FT4E9Y5U1I3O 4N8M2XL9R1G3 H8YC4TN6VKQ9 FF6YH3BFD7VT B1RK7C5ZL8YT 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FP9O1I5U3Y2T FM6N1B8V3C4X

What can you win?

Here is all that you can win with these codes:

Weapon crates

Cool character outfits

Gun skins

Pets and accessories

Gold coins

Vouchers

Claim the loot: Steps to follow

Here are the steps to follow and claim your loot for the day:

Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. Log in with your social media account: Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple, or VK. Guest accounts won’t work. Pick a code from the list above Paste it into the visible box. Click on 'Confirm'. If the codes are valid, you will be rewarded with the in-game mail.

Free Fire MAX and collect your goodies.

Here are a few things to remember before redeeming the codes:

These codes do not stick around for long, so players need to act fast.

Rewards could be random, and you cannot choose the reward accordingly.

In case your friends score something different, you may not compare with them. Every reward has a different win.

Free Fire MAX game stays fresh with sharp graphics, regular updates and daily codes like these, which make the game even more engaging for the players. Dive in, redeem what you can, and build your stash without spending a single rupee.

Good luck out there!