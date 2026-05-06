Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 6, 2026: Free skins, loot crates, and more

Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena, keeps rolling out a new set of codes for the players every day. These codes enable the players to claim free rewards like gun skins, loot crates, pets and even stacks of diamonds, all without spending any money. Here are the fresh batch of codes and how to redeem them accordingly.
Free Fire MAX codes for May 6, 2026
Here is the set of new active codes which will only be valid for today:
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
What can you win?
Here is all that you can win with these codes:
- Weapon crates
- Cool character outfits
- Gun skins
- Pets and accessories
- Gold coins
- Vouchers
Claim the loot: Steps to follow
Here are the steps to follow and claim your loot for the day:
- Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption site.
- Log in with your social media account: Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple, or VK. Guest accounts won’t work.
- Pick a code from the list above
- Paste it into the visible box.
- Click on 'Confirm'.
- If the codes are valid, you will be rewarded with the in-game mail.
Free Fire MAX and collect your goodies.
Here are a few things to remember before redeeming the codes:
- These codes do not stick around for long, so players need to act fast.
- Rewards could be random, and you cannot choose the reward accordingly.
- In case your friends score something different, you may not compare with them. Every reward has a different win.
Free Fire MAX game stays fresh with sharp graphics, regular updates and daily codes like these, which make the game even more engaging for the players. Dive in, redeem what you can, and build your stash without spending a single rupee.
Good luck out there!