WhatsApp may soon get Liquid Glass UI with transparent chat design and smoother animations on iPhone

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms used worldwide, has been shaking things up for iOS users with a big chat redesign. They are testing a “liquid glass" look that’s supposed to make the app feel fresh and modern. Right now, some parts of WhatsApp have a newer style, but when you actually open a chat, it still looks pretty dated. That's about to change.

So, what’s this Liquid Glass UI all about?

It is a new design approach built around smooth, translucent layers and depth effects. You’ll see cleaner visuals, subtle reflections, and slicker animations. Honestly, it gives the interface more life—UI elements seem to float and blend with whatever’s in the background. Plenty of iOS apps are already headed in this direction, and now WhatsApp is jumping on board to fit right in.

The chat bar in WhatsApp

On the chat screen, the big highlight is the chat bar. It’ll stay at the bottom, but now it is more of a floating, glassy strip that reflects your chat wallpaper. The navigation bar is getting a similar transparent treatment, so you’ll catch glimpses of messages underneath. There’s probably going to be a soft fade effect, just so everything stays easy to read. They’re also updating little things, like the “jump to latest message” button, to make moving through chats feel much smoother.

Don’t expect to see these changes right away

The Liquid Glass update is still in testing, and most users have not got the new chat screen yet. WhatsApp seems to be ironing out the details before everyone gets it. If you are on the beta, you will probably be the first to try it.

Furthermore, the company has been working on redesigns for other parts of the app, like the voice note player, so the whole thing feels more unified and up to date.