Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes March 6: Active codes and reward list for today

Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes March 6: Active codes and reward list for today

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game, has rolled out a new set of codes for the players which will enable them to win interesting in-game rewards for free – it could be diamonds, loot, weapon skins, pets and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind the popular battle royale game Free Fire Max, has released a new set of redeem codes that allow players to win free in-game rewards without spending a penny. These codes are unique and time-bound, so players have to be quick to redeem them.

Several in-game rewards like free weapon skins, weapons, diamonds and more could be redeemed with these codes. Certainly, these codes could boost your inventory and enhance the gameplay experience for the players.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 6, 2026

Here are your Free Fire MAX redeem codes, which are valid just for today:

  1. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  2. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  3. ZRWJ4N8VX56
  4. FF9MJ31CXXRG
  5. D8MJ4Q6LVK2R 
  6. B3G7AZ2TWDR7 
  7. WD4XL7WQZ4A2 
  8. FFMCB7XLVNC 
  9. FFW2YNQFV9S
  10. VNY3MQWNKEGU
  11. ZZATXR24QFS8
  12. FJAAT3ZREM45
  13. FFNY8KY4Z89
  14. FM6N1B8V3CAX
  15. FU1I503P7A9S
  16. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  17. FE2R8T6Y4U1I
  18. FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
  19. K9QP6K2MNL8V
  20. FF7MUY4MEGSC
  21. U8547JGJH5MG
  22. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  23. V3QJ1M9KRP7V
  24. FFCMCP5JSSS3
  25. RD3TZKWME65
  26. XZJZE25WFEJJ

Note: These codes are valid for just today and are on a first-come, first-served basis. And only the first 500 people could redeem them.

Details of codes and rewards

The codes are 12-character-long and are made with a mix of capital letters and numbers. In case you enter a valid/correct code, you could be rewarded with goodies like:

  • Weapon skins
  • Exclusive bundles
  • Character outfits
  • Accessories
  • Other premium stuff

Where will the reward be credited?

The rewards show up in your in-game mail, usually within a day. But move fast – there is only a short window to claim them.

How do you redeem these codes?

Here are the steps to follow in case you desire to redeem the codes:

  • Go to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
  • Log in with your linked social account (Facebook, X, VK, Apple, Google, or Huawei).
  • Type in your code.
  • Hit ‘Confirm’ and check your in-game mail for the reward.

A few quick tips, especially if you’re new:

  • You cannot use codes if you are playing on a guest account.
  • Rewards land in your in-game mail.
  • Usually, you will see your items within 24 hours.

Free Fire MAX: About

The game, which is loved by many in India, has been going strong due to its engaging graphics and live experience. After the original Free Fire game was banned back in 2020, the MAX variant was introduced, and players showed great response to the graphics, smooth gameplay, and all those regular rewards. 

Nano Banana 2 becomes Google’s default AI image tool in Gemini app, Google Search and Vertex AI

OnePlus 13s gets Rs 10000 price cut in India: Now available at Rs 47999 with bank offer

iPhone 16e gets Rs 7,000 price cut after iPhone 17e launch; Now available under Rs 49000
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gaming Section
Tech News Garena Free Fire Max
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\