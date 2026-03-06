Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes March 6: Active codes and reward list for today

New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind the popular battle royale game Free Fire Max, has released a new set of redeem codes that allow players to win free in-game rewards without spending a penny. These codes are unique and time-bound, so players have to be quick to redeem them.

Several in-game rewards like free weapon skins, weapons, diamonds and more could be redeemed with these codes. Certainly, these codes could boost your inventory and enhance the gameplay experience for the players.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 6, 2026

Here are your Free Fire MAX redeem codes, which are valid just for today:

EYH2W3XK8UPG FK3J9H5G1F7D ZRWJ4N8VX56 FF9MJ31CXXRG D8MJ4Q6LVK2R B3G7AZ2TWDR7 WD4XL7WQZ4A2 FFMCB7XLVNC FFW2YNQFV9S VNY3MQWNKEGU ZZATXR24QFS8 FJAAT3ZREM45 FFNY8KY4Z89 FM6N1B8V3CAX FU1I503P7A9S F7F9A3B2K6G8 FE2R8T6Y4U1I FQ9W2E1R7T5Y K9QP6K2MNL8V FF7MUY4MEGSC U8547JGJH5MG FA3S7D5F1G9H V3QJ1M9KRP7V FFCMCP5JSSS3 RD3TZKWME65 XZJZE25WFEJJ

Note: These codes are valid for just today and are on a first-come, first-served basis. And only the first 500 people could redeem them.

Details of codes and rewards

The codes are 12-character-long and are made with a mix of capital letters and numbers. In case you enter a valid/correct code, you could be rewarded with goodies like:

Weapon skins

Exclusive bundles

Character outfits

Accessories

Other premium stuff

Where will the reward be credited?

The rewards show up in your in-game mail, usually within a day. But move fast – there is only a short window to claim them.

How do you redeem these codes?

Here are the steps to follow in case you desire to redeem the codes:

Go to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Log in with your linked social account (Facebook, X, VK, Apple, Google, or Huawei).

Type in your code.

Hit ‘Confirm’ and check your in-game mail for the reward.

A few quick tips, especially if you’re new:

You cannot use codes if you are playing on a guest account.

Rewards land in your in-game mail.

Usually, you will see your items within 24 hours.

Free Fire MAX: About

The game, which is loved by many in India, has been going strong due to its engaging graphics and live experience. After the original Free Fire game was banned back in 2020, the MAX variant was introduced, and players showed great response to the graphics, smooth gameplay, and all those regular rewards.