Trump administration weighs $100,000 fee on US work visas: How will it affect Indian students?

Highlights The move comes after a US court struck down a proposal to levy a USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

The OPT programme allows foreign graduates to work for one to three years on their student visas.

The OPT programme is major attractions for international students choosing to study in the US.

Washington:

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly planning a proposal to impose a hefty USD 100,000 fee on work authorisation for international students who wish to remain in the United States after graduating from American universities. If implemented, the move could significantly impact thousands of Indian students who rely on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme to gain work experience and eventually transition to H-1B visas. The proposal comes after a US court blocked an earlier attempt by the administration to introduce a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas. With that plan facing legal hurdles, the administration is now reportedly exploring a similar fee structure for the OPT programme.

What is the proposed visa fee plan?

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is examining the possibility of imposing the USD 100,000 charge on Optional Practical Training (OPT), a programme that allows international students to work in the United States after completing their studies. OPT is an extension of the F-1 student visa and enables graduates to work in jobs directly related to their field of study. Depending on the academic programme, eligible students can remain employed in the US for one to three years after graduation. For many international students, particularly those from India, OPT serves as the primary bridge between university education and long-term employment in the United States.

Why the proposal matters for Indian students

India is among the largest contributors of international students in the United States, with a significant number enrolling in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses. Most of these graduates depend on the OPT programme to secure employment after completing their degrees before seeking sponsorship under the H-1B visa system.

If the proposed USD 100,000 fee is approved, it could make post-study employment financially out of reach for many students and reduce the attractiveness of the US as a higher education destination.

Previous H-1B fee proposal faced legal setback

The latest proposal follows a court decision that struck down the Trump administration's attempt to levy a similar USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas. Technology companies, which recruit thousands of graduates from American universities every year, had opposed the proposed H-1B fee, arguing that it would increase hiring costs and hurt access to skilled global talent.

DHS says no final decision has been taken

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said discussions are ongoing but stressed that no final policy has been approved. "No policies should be considered final until formally announced. At DHS we are always having conversations about how to use all tools in our arsenal to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system," the spokesperson added.

Green card applicants could also face new financial requirement

The report further stated that US officials are also considering introducing a USD 100,000 refundable bond for certain green card applicants applying from outside the US. Under the proposal, the amount would be returned only after the applicant relocates to the US and eventually becomes an American citizen.

Why OPT is crucial for international graduates

The Optional Practical Training programme remains one of the biggest attractions for international students choosing to pursue higher education in the US. Without OPT, many graduates would have to leave the country immediately after completing their degrees, limiting their ability to gain professional experience in the American job market. According to the latest available figures, around 4,19,000 foreign nationals were working under the OPT programme in 2024, highlighting its importance in the US higher education and employment ecosystem.

(With inputs from AP)

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