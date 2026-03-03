iPhone 16e gets Rs 7,000 price cut after iPhone 17e launch; Now available under Rs 49000

New Delhi:

Apple’s older iPhone 16e just got a big price cut in India now that the new iPhone 17e is out. Sure, Apple pulled the 16e from its own online store, but you’ll still find it on sites like Vijay Sales—and it’s going for less than before.

iPhone 16e: New price and offers

The iPhone 16e originally launched at Rs 59,900, but now it’s listed at Rs 52,390 on Vijay Sales. If you use an HDFC Bank card, you get an extra ₹3,500 off, dropping the price to Rs 48,890. Toss in exchange offers, and you can save even more. All in, you’re looking at nearly Rs 11,000 off the original price if you use the right bank offer. That’s a solid deal, especially if you want a premium Apple phone without blowing your budget.

iPhone 16e: Specifications and features

Here’s what the iPhone 16e brings: a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (60Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits brightness), the A18 Bionic chip, a 48MP main camera, 12MP front camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, and all the usual connectivity—5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS. It charges via USB Type-C and comes with iOS 17. It’s actually the last Apple phone to ship with iOS 17, which is worth noting if you care about software versions.

Now, the iPhone 17e—the new kid—starts at Rs 64,900. It bumps up the specs with the A19 Bionic chip, 256GB base storage, a 50MP main camera, and MagSafe charging. It runs iOS 26 right out of the box. The design is pretty similar to the 16e, but you’re getting better performance and, of course, longer software support.

So, should you buy the iPhone 16e now?

If you want an Apple phone under Rs 50,000, this is probably your best shot. But if you are set on the latest processor and want your phone to stay updated longer, you might want to spend more for the 17e.