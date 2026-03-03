MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G unveiled with 6500mAh battery and 50MP triple camera

New Delhi:

Tecno has unleashed the new Camon 50 Ultra 5G at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, expanding its Camon 50 lineup. The new model sits alongside the regular Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro, but it’s packing some serious flagship features—think a big battery, a high-refresh-rate screen, and some powerful camera hardware.

There’s no word yet on exactly when it will hit stores or what it’ll cost, but Tecno did share all the key specs.

Features of the new Camon 50 Ultra 5G

Display: The Camon 50 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that curves at the edges. It’s sharp (1,208 x 2,644 pixels), super bright (up to 4,500 nits), and buttery smooth thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate. You also get 2,304Hz PWM dimming, protected with Gorilla Glass 7i on top for scratch resistance, and full marks for durability—IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water, plus MIL-STD-810 certification. Basically, it’s built to handle life’s rough moments.

Processor: The handset is powered by MediaTek's 2.6GHz octa-core Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. Graphics come courtesy of a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, so it’s got muscle and space.

Android: The Ultra runs on HiOS 16, based on Android 16, and handles two SIM cards.

Cameras: The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-700C sensor), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide. You can shoot 4K video at 30fps. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie camera for video calls and social snaps.

Battery: The Camon 50 Ultra 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging, so you spend less time plugged in.

Connectivity: It covers all the bases – 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. Sound comes from Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and for security, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Price and launch timeline

Pricing and launch dates are still under wraps, especially for the Indian market and other global markets. But from what Tecno’s shown, the Camon 50 Ultra 5G shapes up as a mid-to-premium phone that focuses on performance, long battery life, and impressive cameras. Expect more details as we get closer to the official release later this year.