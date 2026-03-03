OnePlus 13s gets Rs 10000 price cut in India: Now available at Rs 47999 with bank offer

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 13s just got a big price cut in India. It’s the first major discount since the phone launched last year, and it comes right before the expected release of the OnePlus 15s. If you’ve been eyeing a premium Android phone for under Rs 50,000, this makes the 13s a lot more tempting.

New price and offers

When it first came out, the OnePlus 13s started at Rs 57,999.

Now, OnePlus has slashed Rs 7,000 off the price on both its official site and Amazon India.

The new price is Rs 50,999.

On top of that, there is a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, which brings the effective price down to Rs 47,999.

That’s a solid Rs 10,000 less than the launch price.

Just keep in mind, this deal will not last forever and the final price might depend on which bank offers you use and what’s in stock.

Display and performance

The OnePlus 13s has a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. It hits up to 1600 nits peak brightness, so outdoor visibility isn’t a problem. The screen is protected by Crystal Shield glass, so it’s built to handle daily bumps.

Inside, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, so performance is top-notch. You get 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, which is plenty for just about anyone. It comes with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, so you’re getting all the latest software features too.

Camera and battery

Flip the phone over and you will find a dual rear camera setup:

a 50MP main camera with both OIS and EIS, plus a 50MP telephoto shooter.

For selfies or video calls, there’s a 32MP front camera.

Battery life is solid—there’s a big 5,850mAh battery inside, and with 80W wired fast charging, you will not be stuck waiting around.

The phone is also IP68 rated, so it’s protected against water and dust.

Should you buy the OnePlus 13s?

With Rs 10,000 off, the OnePlus 13s suddenly looks like a strong contender in the premium mid-range phone market. If you want flagship performance, reliable battery life, and fast charging, this deal is definitely worth a look—especially before the OnePlus 15s hits the shelves.