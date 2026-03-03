'Package delivered': Suspicious parcel at Trump Tower sends US Secret Service into a tizzy | DETAILS

New York:

A suspicious package discovered on Monday afternoon at Trump Tower in New York City triggered a response from the New York City Police Department bomb squad, while prompting a response from the Secret Service, US media has reported.

According to police, a 911 call was received at about 4:20 pm after the United States Secret Service located the package in the building’s mailroom at 725 Fifth Avenue, Newsweek reported. Officials said there were no evacuations, injuries or arrests as officers assessed the situation.

Videos shared online showed a significant police and emergency presence outside the skyscraper, with streets around the area partially restricted. The city’s emergency notification system posted on X that police activity near Fifth Avenue and West 56th Street could lead to traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transport, urging people to avoid the vicinity.

By shortly before 6 pm, WNBC reported that authorities had determined the package did not pose a threat. The incident unfolded as US law enforcement agencies remain on heightened alert amid ongoing tensions linked to the American military conflict involving Iran. Anti war demonstrators gathered outside Trump Tower later that evening.

The 58 storey mixed use tower, which opened in 1983, stands in Midtown Manhattan and contains retail outlets, offices and luxury residences. It also serves as the headquarters of the Trump Organization and houses the penthouse residence of its developer, Donald Trump.

Constructed on the former site of the Bonwit Teller department store, Trump Tower has long been a prominent landmark in New York City. It became a major political hub during Trump’s presidency, functioning as the headquarters of his 2016 campaign and frequently drawing heightened security, protests and law enforcement activity linked to his business and political profile.

US, Israel-Iran conflict

Iran targeted the United States Embassy in Riyadh with 2 drones early Tuesday, as it continued striking sites across the region. The escalation came as the United States and Israel intensified airstrikes on Iran, in what President Donald Trump indicated could mark the beginning of a sustained campaign lasting more than a month.

According to Saudi Ministry of Defence, the drone attack on the embassy in Riyadh sparked a limited fire and caused minor damage. The embassy advised American citizens to avoid the compound. The strike followed a separate incident involving the United States Embassy in Kuwait. In response to the deteriorating security situation, the United States Department of State ordered the evacuation of non emergency personnel and family members from Bahrain and Jordan.

In Tehran, explosions echoed through the night into the early hours, with residents reporting aircraft overhead. It was not immediately clear which sites had been struck. Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Israeli forces carried out additional strikes against Hezbollah, the Iran backed militia.

The widening scope of Iranian retaliation across the Gulf, combined with the scale of Israeli and American bombardment and the reported killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has heightened fears of a prolonged and destabilising conflict. The absence of any clear diplomatic off ramp has further fuelled concerns about the duration and impact of the crisis.

Several countries once regarded as safe havens in the Middle East have also come under attack. Among the latest targets were 2 Amazon data centres in the United Arab Emirates, while a drone strike near another facility in Bahrain caused damage, the company said Tuesday. Iran has also targeted energy infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and attacked multiple vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage through which about 20 percent of globally traded oil moves. The disruption has sent oil and natural gas prices sharply higher.

The US State Department has urged American citizens to depart more than a dozen countries in the Middle East due to mounting security risks. Several other governments have issued similar advisories, but widespread airspace closures have left many travellers stranded.