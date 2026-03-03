Advertisement
  3. Airtel’s cheapest 365-day plan starts at Rs 1849 offering unlimited calling, SMS and data benefits

Airtel's cheapest 365-day plan starts at Rs 1849 offering unlimited calling, SMS and data benefits

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Airtel is offering affordable 365-day prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 1849 that offer unlimited calling, free national roaming, SMS benefits and optional data advantages, making them ideal for users who want to keep their SIM active at a low yearly cost.

Airtel
Airtel Image Source : Airtel
New Delhi:

If you are an Airtel user and wish to keep your Airtel number active throughout the year without spending money per month, then you have a few good options. The leading telecom company has rolled out some pretty wallet-friendly prepaid plans with 365 days of validity – great for people who mostly need calling or just want their SIM to stay alive for as little as possible.

Airtel’s most economical yearly recharge plans: What will you all get?

Let’s break down Airtel’s cheapest annual recharge plans for the Indian users.

Airtel Rs 1849 plan: The basic 365-day option

This Rs 1,849 plan is Airtel’s lowest-priced yearlong pack. Here’s what you get:

  • Valid for 365 days
  • Unlimited calls anywhere in India
  • Free national roaming
  • 3,600 SMS for the whole year

No data in this recharge: There is no data included with this recharge plan, but you can always buy a separate data pack if you need it. It’s perfect if you mostly make calls and send the occasional text, or if you just want a backup SIM that won’t drain your wallet.

Airtel Rs 2249 Plan – 365 days + some data

Need a bit of data with your annual recharge plan? Then the Rs 2249 plan may offer you exactly what you need:

  • 365 days' validity
  • Unlimited calls across India
  • Free national roaming
  • 3,600 SMS for the year
  • 30GB total data (use it anytime, no daily cap)

This plan works well if you use a smartphone but only need internet now and then—like for quick browsing, checking email, or messaging.

Airtel Premium Annual Plan: Daily data for heavy users

If you are online all the time, Airtel’s got a premium 365-day plan too, with:

  • Unlimited calling
  • Free national roaming
  • 2GB of high-speed data every day
  • 100 SMS daily
  • Unlimited 5G data (where it’s available)

This one’s made for people who stream, scroll and rely on mobile data every day.

So, which Airtel annual plan fits you?

  • If you want to keep your SIM active for as little as possible, go for the Rs 1849 plan.
  • If you need occasional internet, then the Rs 2,249 plan makes more sense.
  • For folks who burn through data, the daily 2GB plan is the way to go.

Overall, Airtel’s 365-day plans are a smart way for Indian users to save money and still get what they need.

Airtel Tech News Telecom
