Lovepreet Singh clinches weightlifting silver, Seema Kaliramna grabs bronze medal at CWG 2026

New Delhi:

The Indian contingent has caught the flow at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. Becoming the latest to add to India’s tally at the Games, weightlifter Loverpreet Singh won the silver medal at the Games, delivering the best performance of his career.

He participated in the 110kg weightlifting event, setting a new Commonwealth Games record with a 176kg lift, and ended up finishing with a total of 388 kg to his name, which saw him win the silver medal and add to India’s tally.

It is worth noting that Lovepreet Singh entered the Clean and Jerk portion of the event with a 10 kg advantage. However, New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti broke his dream run, lifting a record 223kg in his final attempt to win the gold medal by just 1 kg.

Seema Kaliramna clinched the bronze medal in women’s discus throw

Furthermore, Seema Kaliramna also added to India’s tally at the games, clinching the bronze medal to her name in the women’s discus throw event. Seema recorded a best attempt of 58.65m, despite fouling her final three attempts.

The medals to Lovepreet and Seema saw India’s tally rise up to 17 at the ongoing CWG 2026, and the contingent will hope for more positive showings in hopes of adding to their medal tally at the games.

Neeraj Chopra made his way into the Javelin final as well

Furthermore, another major development has been around India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra. The 27-year-old managed to make his way into the javelin final despite challenging windy conditions. It is also worth noting that alongside Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh have also qualified for the final of the event.

As for the men’s triple jump, national record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu booked their berth in the final of the event, finishing second and third in qualification, respectively. Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor missed out on the medal, finishing in fifth place in the men’s shot put final. Ahead of the day, it could be interesting to see how Team India performs in yet another eventful day at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Also Read:

Commonwealth Games 2026 India medal tally - Full list of winners