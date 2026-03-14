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  4. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14, 2026: Get free skins, diamonds and rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14, 2026: Get free skins, diamonds and rewards

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

New redeem codes for Free Fire MAX have been released, enabling players to unlock free in-game rewards like gun skins, character bundles and diamond. These limited-time codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis- so be quick.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena, one of the most played battle royale games in India, has been releasing redeem codes regularly to keep gameplay exciting for Free Fire MAX players. These 12-digit alphanumeric codes will enable gamers to unlock premium items without spending real money.

Active redeem codes for today: March 14, 2026

Here are some active redeem codes which could only be available today:

  1. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  2. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  3. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  4. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  5. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  6. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  7. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  8. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  9. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  10. H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  11. FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  12. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  13. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  14. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  15. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  16. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  17. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  18. FT4E9Y5U1I3O

Note: Players must be quick at redeeming the codes, as they are time-bound and may stop working once the redemption limit reaches the max.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

Players can easily redeem the codes by following these steps:

  • Visit the official redemption website.
  • Log in with your social media account – Facebook, Apple ID, Google, VK, Huawei ID, or Twitter account.
  • Copy any of the 12-digit redeem codes available in the list above.
  • Paste the code into the redemption box on the website.
  • Click OK to confirm.

Once successfully uploaded and accepted, the reward could be redeemed easily, and it will appear in the in-game mailbox.

What rewards can players get?

Redeem codes will enable the players to unlock several premium items that enhance gameplay and customise characters.

Some common rewards include:

  • Gun skins
  • Gloo walls
  • Character bundles
  • Pets
  • Diamond vouchers
  • Emotes

These in-game rewards will help to make the gameplay more engaging and will improve the overall playing experience.

Exclusive rewards available through codes

Players who are looking forward to redeeming these codes will also receive special in-game rewards like the following:

  • Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
  • Diamond Voucher
  • Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
  • Fire Hunting Parachute

These rewards are rolled out on a daily basis from the company, basically to support the gaming community to have an enhanced experience with a chance to upgrade weapons, personalise characters, and gain additional benefits while competing in matches – without spending any extra money.

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