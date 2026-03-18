Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 18 March 2026: Free diamonds, gun skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, gaining significant traction after the ban on the original Free Fire. The game company releases a new set of gaming codes each day to enhance gameplay. These codes are in an alphanumeric pattern and help the players to have an enhanced gaming experience with a number of free rewards, enabling them to have a better gameplay experience. These codes have been a part and parcel of the gaming community and loved by the players who are looking forward to winning and not just enjoying the game on every day basis.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 18, 2026

Here is the new set of codes, which are valid only for today:

FFMTYKQPFDZ9 FFDMNSW9KG2 FFCBRAXQTS9S H8YC4TN6VKQ9 FF6YH3BFD7VT B1RK7C5ZL8YT 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FFSGT7KNFQ2X BR43FMAPYEZZ UPQ7X5NMJ64V S9QK2L6VP3MR FF6WN9QSFTHX FFRSX4CYHLLQ FPSTQ7MXNPY5 4N8M2XL9R1G3 FFSKTXVQF2NR NPTF2FWSPXN9 FFR4G3HM5YJN

Kindly note that players could unlock free skins, diamonds, weapons, emotes and outfits.

Things to know during the gameplay

These codes are valid on a first-come, first-served basis

Players can only redeem the codes within 24 hours

The codes are limited to the users – only the first 500 players will be able to redeem them.

These codes are India-bound and may not work in other regions

Once redeemed, the reward will be sent to your in-game mail

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

Here are the steps to follow if you look forward to redeeming the codes:

Go to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com

There, log in with your official social media account (Facebook, Google, Apple ID, etc).

Enter the 12-character redeem code

Click 'Confirm'.

Open the game and check the mail section

Note: You cannot redeem codes with guest accounts

Redeem the given codes as soon as you ccan as they are time-bound and could expire faster than you know. They will stop working once they are used and have exhausted the limit.