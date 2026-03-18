Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 18 March 2026: Free diamonds, gun skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, gaining significant traction after the ban on the original Free Fire. The game company releases a new set of gaming codes each day to enhance gameplay. These codes are in an alphanumeric pattern and help the players to have an enhanced gaming experience with a number of free rewards, enabling them to have a better gameplay experience. These codes have been a part and parcel of the gaming community and loved by the players who are looking forward to winning and not just enjoying the game on every day basis.
Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 18, 2026
Here is the new set of codes, which are valid only for today:
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
Kindly note that players could unlock free skins, diamonds, weapons, emotes and outfits.
Things to know during the gameplay
- These codes are valid on a first-come, first-served basis
- Players can only redeem the codes within 24 hours
- The codes are limited to the users – only the first 500 players will be able to redeem them.
- These codes are India-bound and may not work in other regions
- Once redeemed, the reward will be sent to your in-game mail
How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?
Here are the steps to follow if you look forward to redeeming the codes:
- Go to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- There, log in with your official social media account (Facebook, Google, Apple ID, etc).
- Enter the 12-character redeem code
- Click 'Confirm'.
- Open the game and check the mail section
Note: You cannot redeem codes with guest accounts
Redeem the given codes as soon as you ccan as they are time-bound and could expire faster than you know. They will stop working once they are used and have exhausted the limit.
|
OnePlus Nord 6 tipped to launch soon with massive 9000mAh battery, first teaser out.
|
Poco X8 Pro series launched in India with 9000mAh battery, up to 24GB RAM
|
Oppo K14 5G launched with 7000mAh battery at Rs 17999 onwards: Specs, availability and more