Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced pricing leaks ahead of Ubisoft reveal

New Delhi:

Ubisoft’s remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is already stirring up a lot of excitement, and it hasn’t even had its official reveal yet. Recent leaks say the new edition, called Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, might show up with multiple versions, fancy collectible extras, and a release date set for July 2026.

People still rave about the original Black Flag—it’s got this unbeatable pirate vibe, great naval combat, and Edward Kenway’s unforgettable story. The Caribbean setting just hit differently. Now, it looks like players will get to dive back in, but with everything revamped for today’s hardware.

Here’s what’s floating around about the editions and pricing, thanks to reliable leaker billbil-kun.

You wil get a basic Launch Edition for USD 59.99 in the US, €59.99 in Europe, or £49.99 in the UK. If collectibles are your thing, there’s a Collector’s Edition planned—it is got a steeper tag at USD 199.99, €199.99, or £174.99, depending on where you are. For Indian gamers, that likely means around Rs 4,999 to Rs 5,499 for the Launch Edition and well over Rs 17,000 for the Collector’s Edition once taxes and import fees kick in.

So, what’s in this Collector’s Edition?

You get the special edition box, a figurine of Edward Kenway, a lore-themed notebook, a brooch, and a map—either in-game or actually printed. It’s tailor-made for fans who love Assassin’s Creed enough to put some memorabilia on their shelves.

Leaks also point to July 9, 2026 as the release date. There’s talk that Resynced drops the RPG-heavy mechanics from games like Valhalla and Odyssey. Instead, Ubisoft’s shaping this up to be more like the older, action-adventure Assassin’s Creed games. Expect sharper naval battles, updated graphics, modernised controls, more to do on the side, and smoother stealth.

Here’s something longtime fans will love: Matt Ryan, who voiced Edward Kenway back in 2013, is coming back for the remake. That pretty much guarantees the old-school charm carries over.

For gamers in India, this is big news. The gaming scene there is booming, and Black Flag has always been a hit. A fresh remake with better visuals and that classic feel is likely to pull in both fans who played it a decade ago and newcomers who missed out.

Ubisoft’s official reveal is apparently just around the corner, so it won’t be long before all the details are laid out.