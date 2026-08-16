NTA to hold UGC-NET exams again for English, Commerce and Sociology after 'multiple errors' in papers

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced re-examination of three University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) papers, saying there are “multiple errors” in the exam conducted from June 22 to June 30 this year. “In respect of three subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in these papers. Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors,” it clarified in a notification.

The NTA stated that the English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9, and the Sociology paper will be held on September 10.

The NTA said that the Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.

UGC NET June 2026 re-examination schedule

Subject Date Shift Timing English September 9, 2026 Shift 1 9 AM to 12 noon Commerce September 9, 2026 Shift 2 3 PM to 6 PM Sociology September 10, 2026 Shift 1 9 AM to 12 noon

It should be noted that the NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

Why three subject papers were under scanner?

The three subject papers such as English. Commerce and Sociology were placed under scrutiny after candidates raised various concerns over the quality of the question papers. The English paper had allegations of extensive repetition, with candidates claiming that 67 of the 150 questions were repeated from the 2024 examination.

Likewise, in the Sociology paper, several complaints were found over spelling mistakes, incorrect names of scholars and terms, grammatical errors and problems in some Hindi translations.

In the similar manner, the English paper was placed under scrutiny over allegations that a large number of questions had appeared in the 2024 UGC-NET examination as well. Notably, many candidates raised questions on the fairness of the paper, particularly because the alleged repetition involved the subject-specific section.

Several commerce students also raised concerns about the question paper, prompting NTA to include the subject in the committee's review. The agency has not yet disclosed the specific findings or recommendations concerning Commerce paper. In Sociology, many candidates pointed to several errors in the paper, including misspellings in names and terminology and inconsistencies in Hindi translations.

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UGC NET answer key 2026 to be released tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to download