Recharged wrong number? Reliance Jio lets you get refund within hours

New Delhi:

One of the most common and annoying mistakes is recharging the wrong mobile number. At times, it was a loss, and the customer used to be disappointed, but not anymore for the Jio users. Now, the leading telecom service provider will be helping you to reverse the mistake. According to PIB, with the new feature of Reliance Jio, customers will be able to reverse a wrong recharge right from their MyJio app in a limited timespan.

This means you do not have to chase the person who got your recharge by mistake. The process keeps things between you and Jio.

What do you need to know first?

The reverse payment will only work if you use the MyJio app on your device. If you did your recharge through a third-party service- like Paytm or PhonePe, then you cannot reverse the payment, as the feature is not available.

Also, timing is everything. As you need to request the cancellation soon after making the recharge, usually, you have to get the reverse request within 3 hours of the wrong payment process.

Here’s how to get your money back

1. Open the MyJio App and log in.

2. Go to your transaction history.

3. Spot the wrong recharge in your recent transactions.

4. Tap “Cancel Plan.” Then you will witness this option for a limited time after you make the recharge.

5. Choose why you are cancelling (the accurate reason), pick how you want the refund and submit your request.

Once you are done, Jio will process the refund and will credit it right back to your account or payment method.

Most-awaited reverse payment option: Why do we need it?

If you often recharge your parents', kids orfriends's phonnumberser, then this service from Jio could take a huge load off your mind. No more. You will no longer lose your money just because you tapped on the wrong number. This feature has been introduced to help people avoid unnecessary losses and make customers feel taken care of.