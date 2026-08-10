Why did VVS Laxman not take over as India's head coach after Rahul Dravid's exit? Former batter reveals

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series that is slated to kick off from August 15th. The two sides will meet for the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance with the race to the WTC final still on.

It is worth noting that coming into the series, the Indian team has not been able to register many positive results. Team India recently lost two T20I matches against Zimbabwe, lost four straight T20Is against England, and went on to lose the ODI series against England as well.

They managed their first positive result as they defeated Zimbabwe in a T20I series, but it is worth noting that for the series against Zimbabwe, India was under the supervision of VVS Laxman instead of the side’s regular head coach. Speaking on potentially taking over in a permanent capacity, VVS Laxman recently came forward and talked about why he did not take over after Rahul Dravid’s exit.

"Because (former BCCI secretary) Jay (Shah) and the BCCI gave me the freedom to execute my vision, and Devajit (Saikia, current BCCI secretary) continues to give me, I've extended (stint at CoE) for two years, and I committed to the BCCI that I'm not taking up the head coach position. You all know that I was approached back in 2024,” Laxman told the media at the BCCI CoE.

"I just shared with them all the SOPs for every department, you know, before I move on, after the two years' stay. So I think I'm very happy that I've been able - also because of the team we have - to establish a very, very world class programme at the CoE,” he added.

India hope to put in a good show against Sri Lanka

Speaking of the Indian team, the side will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series from August 15th. It is worth noting that the Shubman Gill-led side needs to win their next six out of nine Test matches if they want to stay in contention to reach the WTC final, and they would look to start their run with a win.

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