Tom Banton hits maiden ODI century as England beat Sri Lanka by 223 runs to seal ODI series 2-1

London:

England beat Sri Lanka by 223 runs to complete a 2-1 series victory in ODIs. The batters, particularly Tom Banton, set the tone before the bowlers produced a ruthless show to dismantle the visitors at The Oval on Sunday evening.

The Harry Brook-led side won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. From the outset, opener Tom Banton led the charge and hit his maiden ODI century as England amassed 355 runs in the first innings. Brook and Jordan Cox also made valuable contributions, with both reaching half-centuries during an innings that gathered momentum rapidly towards the finish.

Meanwhile, Banton reached the three-figure mark in 95 balls and ended up scoring 126 runs off 105 balls. He built a formidable 150-run partnership with Brook before both the batters departed with over 12 overs remaining. Brook finished his knock with 77 runs off 66 balls before Cox arrived and played a sensational knock of 76 off 52. Will Jacks played the perfect role of a second fiddle as England added 104 runs in the final 10 overs of the innings.

Sri Lanka struggle with bat

Sri Lanka's chase never developed after an early setback. Pathum Nissanka fell for just one run and although Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis briefly countered, England managed to pick wickets at regular intervals.

Mendis made 35 from 26 balls before falling to Gus Atkinson, who claimed two wickets for 26 runs in his five overs. After the captain walked back to the pavilion, Pavan Rathnayake and Charith Asalanka attempted to rebuild, but Rathnayake was run out before Asalanka departed for seven.

Liam Dawson then took control during the middle overs. He dismissed Dunith Wellalage and Sachindu Colombage before removing Asitha Fernando for six runs. He ended the day with three wickets and eventually ensured a comfortable win for the hosts.

Sri Lanka, in the meantime, slipped to 82 for six in the 17th over and they never recovered from that. Janith Liyanage offered some resistance with 19, but his dismissal was followed by further strikes as the innings unravelled.

England eventually bowled Sri Lanka out for 132 in the 30th over. Like Dawson, Atkinson also claimed three, providing the decisive bowling contributions. With that, England sealed the series with absolute ease.

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