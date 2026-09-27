'Feels awkward to receive POTM' - Kuldeep Yadav reacts to Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's century

Thiruvananthapuram:

Chasing 295 runs against West Indies, India captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli played some meticulous cricket, scoring a century each. Gill initially stitched a partnership of 74 runs with Rohit Sharma before Kohli joined him in the middle and changed the complexion of the game. The duo added 151 runs in the middle, pushing West Indies out of the contest as India won the match by eight wickets and with 56 balls remaining.

Gill scored 110 runs off 108 balls, while Kohli made unbeaten 139 runs off only 88 deliveries. The latter looked completely in control of his innings and the most interesting part was his strike rate. Over the years, his strike rate has always been a matter of discussion, but of late, the 37-year-old has changed his approach and is batting with an improved rate.

In the first ODI, he struck a six to complete his half-century and then another six to reach his ton and smacked back-to-back sixes to finish off the game. Now, this is not trademark Kohli. However, he worked on his game tremendously, even so late in his career and it’s only a positive sign for the national team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027.

Kuldeep wins POTM

On a night when Kohli and Gill dominated the proceedings, Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match. Notably, West Indies openers looked in complete control in the powerplay, as John Campbell scored a half-century, while Justin Campbell scored his maiden ODI century. The duo stitched a partnership of 135 runs as West Indies looked to post something around 350 runs in the first innings.

However, spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc in the middle overs, claiming four wickets for only 40 runs. He put the pressure on the visitors and was even on a hat-trick chance in the first innings. West Indies batters never looked comfortable against him, which allowed India to bounce back.

For the same, Kuldeep was adjudged POTM as he brought India back into the contest, that too on a batting-friendly pitch. Nevertheless, the spinner noted that it was awkward for him to collect the award, especially on a night where Kohli and Gill scored a century each.

“I actually loved the batting from Shubman and Virat bhai; it was a special innings from them. It feels awkward to receive the Man of the Match award, seeing the way Virat bhai batted; it was an outstanding innings,” Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation.

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Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill score centuries each as India thrash West Indies to win first ODI