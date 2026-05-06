Vivo X300 FE launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Zeiss Camera and 6500mAh battery

New Delhi:

Vivo just dropped the X300 FE in India, expanding its X300 lineup alongside the X300 Ultra. This FE model aims squarely at the flagship crowd, serving up high-end performance, a sharp-looking build, and some serious camera tech.

Vivo X300 FE: Price and variants

The X300 FE sits above last year’s model, mostly because the cost of components and memory has shot up. In India, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version starts at Rs 79,999. If you want more space, the 512GB model will set you back Rs 89,999. There’s a bit of relief, though, grab up to 10 per cent cashback if you pay with an SBI, Axis Bank, or IDFC First Bank card. The phone goes on sale on May 14, available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo’s own store.

The device will be available in three colour options: Lilac Purple, Noir Black and Urban Olive.

Design and display

The X300 FE rocks a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with a slick 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It cranks all the way up to a blazing 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and with over 94% screen-to-body ratio, the visuals are immersive. If you need durability, the phone comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, so it does not sweat dust or water.

Processor, storage, RAM

Under the hood, Vivo packs in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (on a 3nm process), paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Out of the box, you’re running Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. Vivo’s also promising five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches, which is pretty rare. Keeping things cool is an advanced vapour chamber system, so the phone won’t overheat when you’re pushing it.

Camera details: Zeiss

That Zeiss-tuned camera array. On the back, you get a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, another 50MP lens for telephoto shots that can hit 100x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide. Up front, there’s a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus. Both selfie and rear setups let you shoot sharp 4K video at 60 fps—a big win for content creators.

Battery

The X300 FE is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and further clubbed with a 90W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging, meaning, you will spend less time plugged in.

Further connectivity features like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and NavIC are all baked in. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor and a bunch of other smart sensors.