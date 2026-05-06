iOS 26.5 coming soon with Apple Maps Ads, RCS encryption and more privacy features: Expectations

New Delhi:

Apple is set to unleash the new iOS 26.5 for developers, and that usually means the public release is not far behind. This update is all about tighter privacy, smoother user experience, and some fresh features sprinkled across different apps.

Apple Maps gets Ads and smarter suggestions

The biggest shakeup for the new iOS update is the ads, which have landed in Apple Maps. Now, you will be able to see clearly labelled ads in your search results and Suggested Places. Apple is further rolling out a ‘Suggested Places’ feature that actually uses your recent searches and what is buzzing nearby to recommend spots. So, now, getting around feels way more personalised.

RCS Messaging gets end-to-end encryption

In messaging, there’s a real upgrade:

RCS (Rich Communication Services) finally gets end-to-end encryption.

Now, texts between iPhone and Android users are locked down tight; this means nobody else can peek in.

It’s on by default, but if you want, you can turn it off in your settings.

Better connectivity and device integration

Apple devices like the Magic Keyboard will pair themselves over Bluetooth the second you plug them in with USB-C—nothing extra needed. Also, the switching from iPhone to Android just got less of a headache; that means now you get to pick which message attachments come with you—all, from the past year, or just from the last month.

New features for entertainment and personalisation

There are a few thoughtful touches, where Apple Books is handing out new Trophies and Medals to celebrate your reading and audiobook streaks. And if you are into customising, there is a fresh Pride-themed wallpaper to match the latest Apple Watch band and watch face.

EU-specific changes and what’s next

For folks in Europe, iOS 26.5 might bring new flexibility thanks to the Digital Markets Act—think deeper third-party device integration, like getting notifications and simpler pairing. And on the horizon, Apple’s got iOS 27 news teed up for WWDC 2026, so more big changes are just around the corner.