Experience, energy and grassroots connect: PM Modi, Nitin Nabin congratulate BJP's new national office bearers

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the newly appointed national office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to the newly appointed national office bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister said he was confident the new team will give their best in strengthening the BJP and focusing on public service. "My best wishes to them," he said.

Blend of experience and energy: Nitin Nabin

BJP president Nitin Nabin congratulated the party's newly appointed office bearers and welcomed the new team. He said the team, with a blend of experience and energy, would give fresh momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Team. With a blend of experience and energy, this team will give new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji," the BJP chief said in an X post.

Nabin said that he is confident that every member, with the spirit of a dedicated karyakarta, will further strengthen the organisation to take forward the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' and the commitment to nation-building to new heights.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the newly appointed BJP office bearers and extended his best wishes for their tenure.

In a post, CM Yogi expressed confidence that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the new office bearers would use their experience, hard work and organisational skills to strengthen the party.

He said the new team would take the BJP's 'Nation First' resolve to every section of society and infuse the organisation with renewed energy and further expand its reach.

BJP appoints national office bearers

The BJP has carried out a major organisational reshuffle under national president Nitin Nabin, bringing a mix of experienced leaders and key political faces into the party's new central team. The revamped organisation includes 13 national vice presidents, eight national general secretaries, 16 morcha presidents, among other office-bearers. The new line-up marks a key step in Nabin's functioning as BJP national president and gives the party a fresh organisational structure at the national level. Among the prominent names in the new team are former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and senior leader Ram Madhav, who have been appointed national vice presidents. Meanwhile, former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed a national general secretary in the new organisational set-up.

Nabin has retained Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Tariq Mansoor as national vice presidents in the BJP's revamped organisational team. At the same time, several prominent leaders have been left out of the new vice-presidential line-up. The list of those dropped includes Saudan Singh, Saroj Pandey, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, Abdulla Kutty, Laxmikant Bajpai and Lata Usendi.

The new team also brings in a number of fresh faces for the post. Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, D Purandeshwari, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja and Madhuchandra Kar have been appointed as national vice presidents.

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