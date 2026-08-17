ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network busted ahead of Independence Day, over 200 arrested

New Delhi:

Security agencies have launched a major multi-state crackdown against the alleged ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day, arresting over 200 suspects and individuals associated with the network across 14 states, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The coordinated operation was carried out on August 12 in collaboration with state police forces and based on real-time intelligence sharing. According to officials, the operation was aimed at disrupting terror-related activities and potential attacks planned around Independence Day.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives. Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism."

"Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group. The network was involved in several terrorist activities," he added.

Over 200 arrested across 14 states

According to a government statement, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. The SBN has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.

"To counter SBN-linked disruptions planned around Independence Day, a coordinated multi-state operation was carried out on August 12 using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with State Police forces," the government statement said.

Over 200 arrests were made during the operation in 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala (2 each) with fresh FIRs registered in Delhi and Karnataka.

"Cumulatively, over 80 FIRs and 200-plus arrests have been recorded against SBN under UAPA, BNS, the Arms Act, NDPS Act and Explosive Substances Act," it said.

IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and espionage CCTVs, confirming the network's direct cross-border links, were also recovered during the operation.

"Security agencies reaffirm the Government of India's zero tolerance for cross-border terror and continued coordinated action to dismantle SBN's networks nationwide," it added.

NIA probing multiple cases against Shahzad Bhatti

The NIA is probing multiple cases against Bhatti, including an alleged link to the March 2025 grenade attack at the residence of social media influencer Roger Sandhu in Jalandhar, Punjab.

In April 2026, the NIA had chargesheeted Bhatti as an absconder, and one other accused in the case.

The anti-terror agency has further found that Bhatti had also masterminded the November 2025 explosion at the Women Police Station, Sirsa, Haryana, and the January 2026 blast at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala, Haryana.

In the Sirsa case, the NIA had chargesheeted nine individuals, including Bhatti and another Pakistan-based handler Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, in May 2026. The Baldev Nagar police station case relates to a car bomb explosion, in which one arrested accused was found to have been in touch with Bhatti.

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