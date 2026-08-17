Actress Ananya Raj dies at 27; what did her family reveal about her death?

New Delhi:

Actor Ananya Raj, who featured in films such as 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, died on July 15 at the age of 27. Her family announced her death on August 16, almost a month later.

Ananya was active on social media, where she mostly shared updates about her work and occasionally gave fans a glimpse into her personal life. Ananya last posted in May. Little did her followers imagine that the latest post on her Instagram profile would be from her family, citing that she is no more.

What did Ananya Raj's family reveal about her death reason?

Ananya's family said she had been dealing with health-related difficulties for more than a year. They also said she remained strong throughout the difficult period. Describing her as someone who "fought like a warrior", the family said she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Their statement read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

The family also remembered Ananya as a strong and independent person who lived life on her own terms. "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude." The family has requested privacy as they mourn her loss.

Her fans expressed their disbelief at her death statement. They wrote, "Rest in peace", "She passed away in July and news are coming now in August strange RIP", "Rest In Peace my dear friend, shocked and sad to know this.. Om Sai Ram", "There is some mystery behind every case, which is unpredictable how can someone passed away due to stress & its been one month & now we got this news ,its really heartbreak Truth will prevail soon", and others.

Ananya Raj's film career

Ananya began her Bollywood journey with 7 Hours to Go in 2016. The film starred Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola.

She went on to feature in The Final Exit in 2017 and Ghost in 2019. Her acting work also extended beyond Hindi cinema. Ananya appeared in the Telugu film Thaggede Le and was also part of the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.

Also read:

Ananya Raj, Ghost actor, dies at 27 after year-long health battle, family says she passed away in her sleep