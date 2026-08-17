Why Microsoft retreats from China after years of expansion? US tensions, growing local tech competition

New Delhi:

Microsoft, the leading global tech giant, has a relationship with China that looks a lot different these days. Reuters stated that the company has closed at least 15 branch offices and joint ventures there in the last 5 years. At one point in 2023, Microsoft even thought about pulling out of China altogether, but right now, they have decided to stay.

China is not a huge market for Microsoft

In 2024, it brought in just 1.5 per cent of global revenue, which is hardly a game-changer for a company of Microsoft’s size. But the real headache comes from the tense back-and-forth between Washington and Beijing, which makes it harder for US businesses to operate in China.

US-China tensions put pressure on Microsoft

The Chinese government has been pushing public agencies and local companies to use homegrown software, touting security and reliability. That has given Microsoft a tough time—Windows and other products face more hurdles when it comes to government contracts. Reuters checked out 6 Chinese government procurement guides from December 2023 to May 2026.

Only one even mentioned Microsoft’s software, and that came with a pile of extra management rules.

On top of that, US export controls on advanced chips and AI tech have boxed Microsoft in, limiting how much it can grow its AI and cloud offerings in China. So, Microsoft finds itself squeezed on both sides—stricter Chinese policies at home, tighter US tech restrictions abroad.

Cloud and AI services give Microsoft a reason to stay

Still, there are some bright spots. Multinational Chinese firms—think ByteDance and Shein—rely on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure to run their businesses outside China and keep up with international rules.

Microsoft also lets certain Chinese enterprise customers tap into Western AI models through Azure, even from companies that don’t have a direct presence in China. But competition is heating up. Local AI models are getting better and often cost less than what Western firms offer.

Microsoft is also protecting its China talent pool

There’s another big reason Microsoft isn’t packing its bags: talent. China’s tech workforce is world-class, and Microsoft Research Asia has done a lot to train top people. Many former Microsoft researchers now lead major Chinese AI companies, like SenseTime and DeepSeek.

But US tech export controls have made life a lot harder for these researchers, cutting off access to the latest chips and AI tech. So, Microsoft has started building up research teams in places like Vancouver, Singapore, and Tokyo. In 2024, they even offered relocation packages to around 1,000 senior engineers in China; only about a third reportedly took the offer.

A smaller but strategic China presence

Microsoft has not gone public about its internal China strategy—it sticks to saying that it is committed to the market and will follow the rules for international tech companies. At this point, China is not the gold mine it used to be for Microsoft. Still, the company’s cloud services, pipeline of engineering talent, and connections with multinational firms give it reasons to stay, just with a smaller footprint.

So, instead of slamming the door, Microsoft is quietly stepping back but keeping a toe in the market. It’s a strategic retreat, not a full exit—leaving the window open in one of tech’s most important battlegrounds.

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