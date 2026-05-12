Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 12-13 live now: Claim free diamonds, skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind Free Fire Max, that big battle royale game everyone’s playing in India these days, is back with a new set of redeem codes for today, May 12, 2026. People love this game for its sharp graphics and the chance to chat and play live, and honestly, these codes are a big deal. They give players free in-game perks, but you’ve gotta move fast. The codes are tied to your region, and there’s a limited number for each one, so it’s first-come, first-served. Blink and you’ll miss them.

So, what are the codes for today? Here you go:

FJI4GFE45T656HG5 F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5 FFSKTXVQF2NR FT4E9Y5U1I3Q2P6A FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q B1RK7C5ZL8YT FF8HG3JK5L0P FF7TRD2SQA9F FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K FFR4G3HM5YJN FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L FRDMNSW9KG2 FP901I5U3Y2T8R4E FF1V2CB34ERT FU1I5Q3P7A9S4D2F FPSTQ7MXNPY5 FF5B6YUHBVF3 FF2VC3DENRF5 FFR3GT5YJH76 FFK7XC8PON3M FK3JH561F7D2S4A FFSGT7KNFQ2X FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I FFB2GH3KJL56 FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K FFCBRAXQT59S FFR5X4CYH1LQ FE2R8T6Y4U1I5Q7P H8YC41N6VKQ9 FF6YH3BFD7VT

All these codes only work today—and they run out fast. If you want something extra in the game, you really can’t wait.

What kind of rewards are on the line?

That actually changes for everyone, so there’s no single answer. You might pick up:

Free diamonds

Weapon loot crates

Gun skins

Character outfits

Gold coins

Pets or accessories

Vouchers or other bonus items

Just do not count on getting the same stuff as your friends. Rewards are different for each player, even with the same code.

Here’s how to use these codes—it’s super simple:

Go to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption site.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.

Choose one of the codes up there and copy it.

Paste the code into the redemption box.

Hit “Confirm” and you’re good.

If the code goes through, check your in-game mail for the reward.

A few things to know before you try:

Guest accounts can’t redeem these codes; you have to log in with one of the main options.

If a code does not work, it probably already expired. No need to get worked up, just try another.

Codes only work in certain regions.

And, most important, there are only so many uses per code, so jump in quick if you want a shot at these freebies.