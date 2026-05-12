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  3. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 12-13 live now: Claim free diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 12-13 live now: Claim free diamonds, skins and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena Free Fire MAX has released the new set of redeem codes which are valid for May 12 (2026). These codes enable the players to win a number of free in-game rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind Free Fire Max, that big battle royale game everyone’s playing in India these days, is back with a new set of redeem codes for today, May 12, 2026. People love this game for its sharp graphics and the chance to chat and play live, and honestly, these codes are a big deal. They give players free in-game perks, but you’ve gotta move fast. The codes are tied to your region, and there’s a limited number for each one, so it’s first-come, first-served. Blink and you’ll miss them.

So, what are the codes for today? Here you go:

  1. FJI4GFE45T656HG5
  2. F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5
  3. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  4. FT4E9Y5U1I3Q2P6A
  5. FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q
  6. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  7. FF8HG3JK5L0P
  8. FF7TRD2SQA9F
  9. FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K
  10. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  11. FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S
  12. FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L
  13. FRDMNSW9KG2
  14. FP901I5U3Y2T8R4E
  15. FF1V2CB34ERT
  16. FU1I5Q3P7A9S4D2F
  17. FPSTQ7MXNPY5
  18. FF5B6YUHBVF3
  19. FF2VC3DENRF5
  20. FFR3GT5YJH76
  21. FFK7XC8PON3M
  22. FK3JH561F7D2S4A
  23. FFSGT7KNFQ2X
  24. FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I
  25. FFB2GH3KJL56
  26. FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K
  27. FFCBRAXQT59S
  28. FFR5X4CYH1LQ
  29. FE2R8T6Y4U1I5Q7P
  30. H8YC41N6VKQ9
  31. FF6YH3BFD7VT

All these codes only work today—and they run out fast. If you want something extra in the game, you really can’t wait.

What kind of rewards are on the line?

That actually changes for everyone, so there’s no single answer. You might pick up:

  • Free diamonds
  • Weapon loot crates
  • Gun skins
  • Character outfits
  • Gold coins
  • Pets or accessories
  • Vouchers or other bonus items

Just do not count on getting the same stuff as your friends. Rewards are different for each player, even with the same code.

Here’s how to use these codes—it’s super simple:

  • Go to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption site.
  • Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.
  • Choose one of the codes up there and copy it.
  • Paste the code into the redemption box.
  • Hit “Confirm” and you’re good.
  • If the code goes through, check your in-game mail for the reward.

A few things to know before you try:

  • Guest accounts can’t redeem these codes; you have to log in with one of the main options.
  • If a code does not work, it probably already expired. No need to get worked up, just try another.
  • Codes only work in certain regions.

And, most important, there are only so many uses per code, so jump in quick if you want a shot at these freebies.

 

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