Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

New Delhi:

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, said sources on Wednesday. As per the sources, Gandhi went to Medanta Hospital for some procedures and was admitted.

Earlier in March, the Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to "systemic infection". She was admitted on the night of March 24 with a fever and spent seven days in the hospital.

According to hospital chairperson Dr Ajay Swaroop, the 79-year-old underwent treatment for a systemic infection and responded well to antibiotics.

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body rather than staying localised.

The story is being updated.