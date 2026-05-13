Oppo Reno 16 Pro price, colours leaked ahead of China launch; new tablet specs surface

New Delhi:

Oppo, a leading smart device brand, is reportedly set to roll out the all-new Reno 16 series in the Chinese market later this month (May). They are already building up the hype with teasers and letting people know about pre-reserving the new phones at home. We have now seen a bunch of leaks spill a few more details, including some of the colours and even a ballpark price for the Reno 16 Pro.

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro: Colour options tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station dropped some info on Weibo, saying the standard Oppo Reno 16 will come in four colours:

Fairy Purple

Lucky Clover

Black Horse

Heartbeat Star

The Pro version of the upcoming device will get Dream Blue, Black Horse, and Heartbeat Star.

There is also talk about a new smart secondary display feature called ‘Oppo Bubble’, which uses AI to power interactions and notifications—it sounds pretty futuristic.

Price and variants

Talking about the price, the Reno 16 Pro is expected to land at around CNY 4,000 in China, or about Rs. 56,000. While Oppo has not yet officially confirmed that number yet, all signs point to the Reno 16 Pro landing in the premium mid-range space, likely packed with upgraded hardware and more AI tricks. We will probably see more details as the launch date creeps closer.

Oppo tablet tipped to launch

Furthermore, Oppo is also said to be working on a new, bigger-screen device – a new tablet which might get unleashed during the launch. This one is tipped to have a 12.1-inch LCD with crisp 3K resolution and a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s supposed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, with options for up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The tab will be backed by a 10,420mAh battery, but the device still stays slim at 5.99mm thick and just 577 grams. For colours, look out for Galaxy Silver, Starlight Blue, and Deep Space Grey.

With all the leaked specs, colours, and prices, the Reno 16 lineup is shaping up to be one of Oppo’s biggest launches this year. Expect a heavy focus on AI features, better cameras, and a fresh design—Oppo's pulling out all the stops for this one.