WhatsApp rolls out paid ‘Plus’ plan for Android and iOS Users: Features explained

New Delhi:

WhatsApp just launched a new ‘Plus’ subscription, a paid mode for the instant messaging platform, that adds new customisation and convenience features to the app. Right now, only a small group of Android and iPhone users have access, mostly in Europe and Mexico, but a wider rollout is coming.

So, what’s WhatsApp Plus?

Meta says it’s an optional upgrade for people who want more ways to personalise their experience. They made it clear, though: the core parts of WhatsApp—messaging, calls, status updates, and end-to-end encryption—are still staying free for everyone. The paid plan is all about visual upgrades and some easy-to-use tools.

Let’s talk features

WhatsApp Plus lets you style the app the way you like. You get 18 accent colours, custom chat themes, alternative icons, and different interface styles—finally, a break from the classic WhatsApp green. It’s like dressing up your chats.

Normally, you can only pin three chats, but with WhatsApp Plus, that jumps to 20. You’ll also find exclusive animated sticker packs, fancy effects, and more control over your stickers (and even people without the plan can see them).

Notification nerds will love this: extra ringtone choices, custom notification sounds, and ways to change settings across several chats at once. No need to tweak things one by one anymore.

What about price?

So far, WhatsApp Plus costs €2.49 a month in Europe and MXN 29 in Mexico. There are free trial options: sometimes for a week, sometimes for a month. The price might shift depending on where you live and what device you’re on. At this stage, though, it’s only open to people on the newest WhatsApp version.

A few things to know before you sign up

It’s limited to certain countries for now. Billing renews automatically every month. You can only subscribe once per account, and you have to pay through the official app. Stick to Meta’s rules and cancel at least 24 hours before the next billing if you want to avoid being charged again.

Overall, WhatsApp Plus is Meta’s attempt at a premium experience, focused on customisation without touching the core messaging stuff. If you love tweaking how your app looks and want more control over your chats, this upgrade could be worth a look. But since it’s still in early rollout, it might be a while before everyone gets a shot at it.