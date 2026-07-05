Haryana: Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty each killed in encounter

Bahadurgarh:

Two shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in an encounter with police. The accused, identified as Parvesh and Himanshu, were involved in the murder of Kapil, the operator of a gym in Haryana's Hansi, police said on Sunday. The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

Police acted on a tip-off

According to the police, a man named Kapil, who was a gym operator, was murdered by two unidentified individuals in Hansi last month. "A case was registered at the Hansi City police station in connection with this incident. The investigation revealed that the crime was committed by two key shooters identified as Parvesh and Himanshu from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," SP STF Vikrant Bhushan told ANI.

The police had received information that the two accused were armed and planning to commit a crime. During the joint operation, gunfire erupted between the police and the accused. Both accused were shot during the encounter, and a police officer was also injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"Today, Manjeet, the in-charge of the Counter Intelligence Delhi Special Cell unit, received a tip-off. Upon further developing this information, it was learned that these two wanted shooters were armed with weapons and ammunition and were planning to commit a crime," he added.

Shooters carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty

Both accused were wanted under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 3(5) and 61(2)(A) of the BNS and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act, PS City Hansi, relating to the broad-daylight murder of gym operator Kapil at Hansi. Both accused, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Bhushan said the situation turned into a shootout when police teams moved in to nab the duo. "When the teams attempted to intercept the shooters, the latter opened fire. In self-defence, the police teams returned fire," he said.

In the exchange of fire, a police constable was hurt while several other officers took hits on their bulletproof vests. "During the exchange, a police constable sustained a gunshot wound in his leg, and four other officers were hit on their bulletproof jackets; both shooters were also injured," Bhushan said.

Both the injured shooters were rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. "Doctors declared both shooters brought dead. The injured constable was referred to a super-speciality hospital," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

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