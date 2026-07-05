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Mumbai Rains LIVE: IMD issues red alert; train services, flights and traffic remain under watch

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Mumbai remains under a red alert as heavy rain continues to batter the city and suburbs on Sunday. The IMD has warned of intense rainfall over the next 24 hours along with gusty winds.

Mumbai weather LIVE updates
Mumbai weather LIVE updates Image Source : pti
Mumbai:

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past several days, and the downpour has continued on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city and suburbs. According to the latest Mumbai weather today forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected through the day, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy showers along with gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph. If you are wondering will it rain in Mumbai today, the answer is yes, as the weather department has warned that the wet spell is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

The Maharashtra weather update also points to widespread rainfall across several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Moderate to heavy rain has also been forecast for the ghat regions of Pune, Satara and Nashik, while authorities have advised residents to stay alert as waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions cannot be ruled out.

Despite the relentless showers, Mumbai local train services, Metro and BEST buses continue to operate, although commuters have reported delays on parts of the suburban railway network. This live blog will also bring you the latest train status Mumbai, updates on Mumbai airport operations, Mumbai rains flights, road conditions, waterlogging hotspots, civic advisories and emergency alerts. We will also track lake levels in Mumbai today, which are crucial for the city's water supply during the monsoon.

Stay with INDIA TV's Mumbai Rains Live Update Today for the latest weather alert, Mumbai rains today, Mumbai weather today, IMD forecasts, transport updates, civic announcements and all the important developments from across Mumbai and Maharashtra as the monsoon remains active...

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Live updates :Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates

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  • 6:47 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Authorities ask people to avoid unnecessary travel

    Mumbai Rains Live: Officials have advised residents to stay indoors unless travel is essential. People living in low-lying areas have been asked to remain alert as heavy rain may lead to waterlogging and local flooding.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Public transport remains functional

    Mumbai Rains Live: Buses, metro services and local trains are operating across Mumbai. Although services have not been suspended, slow traffic and rain-related congestion are making travel difficult for many people.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Local train services running with delays

    Mumbai Rains Live: Mumbai's suburban railway network remains operational despite the heavy rain. However, commuters have reported delays on several routes as continuous rainfall has affected train movement at different locations.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy rain likely to continue for next 24 hours

    Mumbai Rains Live: The weather department has said that rain activity is expected to continue through the next 24 hours. Several parts of Mumbai could witness intense spells, increasing the chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IMD issues red alert for Mumbai

    Mumbai Rains Live: The India Meteorological Department has placed Mumbai under a red alert for Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across the city and suburbs, with isolated areas likely to receive extremely heavy showers. Strong winds of up to 60 kmph may also accompany the rain.

     

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