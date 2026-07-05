Mumbai Rains LIVE: IMD issues red alert; train services, flights and traffic remain under watch

Mumbai:

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past several days, and the downpour has continued on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city and suburbs. According to the latest Mumbai weather today forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected through the day, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy showers along with gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph. If you are wondering will it rain in Mumbai today, the answer is yes, as the weather department has warned that the wet spell is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

The Maharashtra weather update also points to widespread rainfall across several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Moderate to heavy rain has also been forecast for the ghat regions of Pune, Satara and Nashik, while authorities have advised residents to stay alert as waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions cannot be ruled out.

Despite the relentless showers, Mumbai local train services, Metro and BEST buses continue to operate, although commuters have reported delays on parts of the suburban railway network. This live blog will also bring you the latest train status Mumbai, updates on Mumbai airport operations, Mumbai rains flights, road conditions, waterlogging hotspots, civic advisories and emergency alerts. We will also track lake levels in Mumbai today, which are crucial for the city's water supply during the monsoon.

Stay with INDIA TV's Mumbai Rains Live Update Today for the latest weather alert, Mumbai rains today, Mumbai weather today, IMD forecasts, transport updates, civic announcements and all the important developments from across Mumbai and Maharashtra as the monsoon remains active...