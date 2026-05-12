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Epson EH-LS9000B 4K Projector launched in India: Offers 300-inch display and laser technology

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Epson EH-LS9000B 4K Home Theatre Projector features real 4K resolution, advanced 3LCD laser technology, support for up to a 300-inch screen size, and smart home integration features for an immersive cinema-like experience at home.

Epson EH-LS9000B 4K Projector
Epson EH-LS9000B 4K Projector Image Source : Epson
New Delhi:

Epson just rolled out the EH-LS9000B 4K Home Theatre Projector in India, and honestly, this one’s built for people who get serious about their movie nights. It’s part of Epson’s top-tier home entertainment lineup and brings actual 4K resolution, its advanced 3LCD laser tech, and support for a massive 300-inch screen. They threw in smart home integration too, so you can set it up to play nice with your connected devices.

Real 4K resolution with Laser Projection Technology

The projector offers:

  • Real 4K resolution (3820 x 2160)
  • Brightness of up to 2,200 lumens
  • Contrast ratio exceeding 2,500,000:1
  • Laser light source lifespan of up to 20,000 hours

Epson’s making a strong move in India, clearly targeting anyone looking to add true cinema vibes to their living room. It combines sharp 4K visuals with a laser light source, so colors pop and everything stays crisp. Also, that laser tech does not just look good, rather it lasts up to 20,000 hours and needs almost no maintenance.

Supports massive 300-inch screen projection

You can project visuals up to 300 inches. So whether it’s movies, big sports matches, binge-worthy OTT content, or even gaming, you get that big-screen, theatre-like magic right at home. This model is meant for premium home theatres, entertainment rooms, high-end living spaces, or even private screening setups.

Smart home and AV integration features

Epson made sure this projector fits right in with smart home setups. It supports IP control for integration with modern AV systems and offers HDMI with eARC/ARC, RS-232C, and Trigger Out options. And if you hate noisy fans, this one’s super quiet—just 22dB in Eco mode. So you won’t have anything distracting you from the show.

Price and warranty details

As for the price, the EH-LS9000B comes in at Rs 3,69,999. You get a 3-year warranty or coverage for up to 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.

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