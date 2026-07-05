Alpha dominates July 4 box office as Cocktail 2 inches towards Rs 100 crore milestone, Baby Do Die Do falters

New Delhi:

The Indian film circuit saw a case of both success and failure on July 4, where three Hindi movies saw varying stages of release in theaters. Of the three movies, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha proved to be the winner of the day with an excellent opening that came at the right time for Bollywood.

On the other hand, Cocktail 2 remained consistent even after encountering some competition, as it progressed towards the Rs 100 crore figure after two good weeks in theaters. However, things did not go well for comedy drama Baby Do Die Do, which had an unsuccessful opening.

Alpha

The latest Spy Universe film by YRF, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, saw decent growth at the box office during its first Saturday. After collecting an estimate of about Rs 9-10 crore on Friday, the film is likely to have earned a revenue of Rs 11.25-11.75 crore on Day 2 in India. This means that the net collections in India have surpassed Rs 20 crore after two days. It saw some growth in occupancy in multiplexes during evening and night screenings, while the gross collection of the movie in the world exceeded Rs 37 crore in two days.

Baby Do Die Do

The comedy movie Baby Do Die Do starring Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem saw a small but still noticeable uplift in its performance on Saturday thanks to the weekend effect. It earned an approximate amount of Rs 0.70 crore on the second day and thus its net earnings from India reached an estimated Rs 1.34 crore. Though there was a slight increase from the previous day, the figures are still lower than what was expected because of the poor performance of the movie at the box office. With Alpha ruling the roost, Baby Do Die Do has tough times ahead.

Cocktail 2

Even after completing three weeks in the box office race, despite intense competition from Alpha, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 continued to showcase its strong performance at the box office window. As per the sources, the movie's collection on third Saturday (Day 16) of its run is estimated to be around Rs 1.15 crore, which indicates a good increase from the previous day. The India net collection for the film currently is around Rs 91.30 crore, and soon it would join the Rs 100 crore club.

Also Read: Know Alpha's Day 2 box office collection as Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy thriller continues its theatrical run