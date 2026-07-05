EAM Jaishankar to begin six-nation tour from today; what's on agenda?

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin a six-nation visit from July 5 that comes at a crucial time for India's foreign policy, with New Delhi looking to reinforce ties in West Asia, launch its campaign for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat, and deepen cooperation with the European Union on trade and technology.

The July 5-15 tour will take Jaishankar to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, New York and Brussels.

West Asia outreach comes amid regional uncertainty

The first leg of the visit, from July 5 to 10, will focus on the Gulf region, where Jaishankar is scheduled to hold talks with the leadership and foreign ministers of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The visit comes weeks after the Iran-Israel conflict and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities heightened tensions across West Asia.

Although a ceasefire has reduced immediate hostilities, concerns over regional stability, maritime security and global energy supplies remain.

Against this backdrop, India's diplomatic outreach carries added significance. The Gulf region remains critical for India's energy security and is home to millions of Indian nationals. The discussions are expected to cover bilateral cooperation, regional developments and issues of mutual interest while reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to dialogue and stability in the region.

Energy security and Indian diaspora remain key priorities

India has steadily strengthened engagement with Gulf nations in recent years, with the region serving as one of its largest sources of crude oil and natural gas. The visit is also expected to focus on safeguarding the interests of the large Indian diaspora living and working across the Gulf.

Officials believe sustained engagement with regional partners is important at a time when global supply chains and energy markets continue to face uncertainty.

India to launch UNSC campaign in New York

Jaishankar will then travel to New York, where he will officially launch India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term on July 13.

The move marks the beginning of India's diplomatic outreach for the election, as New Delhi seeks wider international support for its candidature while continuing to advocate reforms in global governance institutions.

Trade and technology agenda to conclude Europe visit

The final leg of the tour will take Jaishankar to Brussels on July 14 and 15 for the third ministerial meeting of the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

He is also expected to hold meetings with senior European Union and Belgian leaders, with discussions likely to focus on expanding cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity and strategic affairs.

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