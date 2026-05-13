Google Android Auto gets Gemini AI, YouTube video support and 3D Maps experience

New Delhi:

Google’s latest event brought some major news for drivers. Android Auto and cars with Google built-in are both getting a huge update. The new features: a fresh look, smarter AI with Gemini, better ways to watch and listen on the road, plus Google Maps navigation that’s about to get way more helpful.

How many cars does this affect? Over 250 million already run Android Auto, and now you can find Google built-in across more than 100 vehicle models from 16 brands. That’s a ton of drivers who’ll notice the difference.

New look, new feel

The Android Auto dashboard is getting a big makeover. It now adopts Google’s Material 3 Expressive style—yeah, that means slicker animations, new backgrounds, eye-catching fonts, and layouts that adapt to pretty much any screen shape. Whether your car’s display is ultrawide, circular, or just weirdly unique, Google says you’ll get an interface that fits.

Widgets are coming to Android Auto too, letting you pin quick info right where you want it: weather updates, favourite contacts, garage door controls, and navigation tools. No more digging around menus while you’re on the move.

Immersive navigation

Google Maps for Android Auto is leveling up with “Immersive Navigation", and honestly, it’s the biggest Maps upgrade in more than ten years. You’ll see 3D views of buildings, terrain, traffic lights, overpasses, stop signs and lane guidance—the works. This should make tricky turns and lane changes way easier.

If your car has Google built-in, Maps will even use the front-facing camera for live lane guidance, so getting around is smoother and less stressful.

YouTube and HD video in your car

Video fans, rejoice: Android Auto will finally let you watch YouTube and other video apps—so long as you’re parked or charging. Google’s rolling out full-HD video at 60fps, and when it’s time to drive, your videos or podcasts will seamlessly switch to audio-only.

Brands like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata, and Volvo are slated to get this feature first.

Dolby Atmos and sleeker music apps

Music lovers get a treat too. Android Auto will support Dolby Atmos in compatible cars and apps, which means that rich, immersive sound is finally hitting your playlists. Spotify and YouTube Music are also getting refreshed interfaces, making it easier to navigate your jams while behind the wheel.

Gemini AI makes driving smarter

Google’s Gemini AI is getting integrated even deeper into Android Auto and Google built-in cars. With Gemini, you can reply to texts with smart suggestions, quickly access email and calendar info, handle tasks with your voice, or even ask questions about the car itself.

The big highlight is Magic Cue. It’ll read incoming messages, grab info from connected apps, and offer reply suggestions on the spot. And for foodies, Google’s teaming up with DoorDash, so ordering dinner is just a voice command away—even while you’re driving.

More perks for cars with Google built-in

If your car came with Google built-in, good news—you’re in for even more features this year. Expect Zoom app support, better media tools, and a beefed-up Gemini assistant. Gemini can answer questions about your car, like what a warning light means or whether your suitcase will fit in the trunk.

When is it coming?

The rollout starts this year and continues through 2026. With this update, Google is making it clear that they want driving to be smarter, safer, and a lot more fun. AI-powered help, connected entertainment, and seamless phone integration are now front and centre in the car tech game.