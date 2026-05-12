One Airtel Service launched in India: Get mobile, WiFi and DTH in one single bill

New Delhi:

One Airtel service has been launched in India, making life a bit simpler for anyone juggling a handful of its services. It gives you one bill for mobile, broadband, DTH, and IPTV. If you are already using multiple Airtel services, you will probably appreciate not having to wrangle a bunch of accounts every month. Plus, the discounts and bill adjustments sweeten the deal for both loyal and new users.

What is One Airtel?

One Airtel is a bundled subscription service that combines the following:

Airtel postpaid mobile connection

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband

DTH connection

IPTV services

If you had Airtel Black before, One Airtel is its new, improved version: fresh branding, updated perks, and the same idea—keeping everything under one roof. Airtel’s targeting folks who already use a bunch of their products at home and are tired of managing separate accounts.

How One Airtel works:

If you have an Airtel postpaid SIM, you can link your broadband and TV services to that same account. Once everything’s merged, you track all your services from one place, pay a single bill, and handle family or home accounts way more easily. Plus, they’re throwing in bundled offers and discounts.

Advance payment details explained

Airtel says you do not need to fork out anything upfront for a postpaid SIM.

But for home services, some advance payments still apply:

New WiFi connection: Rs 1,500

WiFi + IPTV plan: Rs 1,500

IPTV-only connection: Rs 500

DTH connection: Rs 1,500

Secondary TV connection: Rs 500

Do not stress, though, as these payments get adjusted against your future bills, so you end up with those amounts shaved off later.

Additional benefits for users

Besides one combined bill, there’s no separate installation fee for eligible connections and easier account management.

Key benefits include the following:

Single bill for all Airtel services

No separate installation fee on eligible connections

Easier account management

Promotional discount of Rs 100 for new users

Centralised customer support

Airtel focuses on bundled digital services

Honestly, this bundled approach is not just Airtel’s idea. The whole telecom industry in India is heading this way, combining phone, broadband, OTT streaming, and TV into single plans. It’s a smart way to hang onto customers.