Google Android Show I/O Edition: Biggest Android 16, AI and Android auto features announced

New Delhi:

At The Android Show: I/O Edition, Google gave us a preview of major Android updates just ahead of its annual developer conference (I/O) on May 19 and 20. The virtual event was packed with AI-powered features, upgrades for Android Auto, a Quick Share update that finally works with iPhones, and some new perks for Pixel devices set to launch later this year.

Quick share now works with iPhones

One of the biggest headlines: Quick Share is coming to iOS. Android users will soon be able to send files straight to iPhones, just like AirDrop. The rollout starts with the Pixel 10 series, then expands to select Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor phones.

Furthermore, Google showed off a clever QR code sharing trick. Anyone using Quick Share can generate a QR code that lets iPhone owners grab files over the cloud, no Android required. Expect Quick Share to pop up in third-party apps too, including WhatsApp.

Gemini AI upgrades Chrome for Android

Gemini AI is about to make Chrome smarter on Android. Using Gemini 3.1, users will be able to:

Summarise long web pages

Ask specific questions about web content

Get clear explanations for complex topics

Add events straight to Google Calendar

Save recipes to Google Keep

Find info in Gmail

Auto browser agent

There is also a new ‘Auto Browse’ agent that handles multi-step tasks like shopping online, filling out forms, and booking services automatically. This feature won't launch in India right away, but it's coming elsewhere.

Android Auto gets a major redesign

Android Auto is getting a fresh look, powered by the Material 3 Expressive design and edge-to-edge Google Maps. The new “Immersive Navigation” brings on a 3D driving interface with buildings, overpasses, terrain, traffic lights, stop signs, and lane guidance.

Android Auto will support YouTube

Later this year, Android Auto will support YouTube and other video apps in compatible vehicles, so you can watch HD videos up to 60fps while parked. Car brands jumping on board include BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Tata, Volvo, Renault, and Škoda.

Also, select vehicles will get Dolby Atmos sound and Gemini AI support.

More emojis and screen reactions on Android

Get ready for a bunch of new emojis and redesigned ones on Android. There’s also a feature called “Screen Reactions", letting people record their screen and their face at the same time—a big win for influencers and content creators. These updates will hit compatible Pixel phones first this summer.

Instagram uploads get a boost for Android devices

Teaming up with Meta, Google is working to improve Instagram uploads on flagship Android phones. Updates include ultra-HDR image support, better video stabilisation, Night Sight, and tighter integration with Meta’s Edits app. So expect sharper photos and videos when you post straight from Instagram.

Google doubles down on AI and cross-platform features

Throughout the Android Show, Google made it clear: AI and seamless connections across devices are front and centre. With smarter tools like Gemini-powered Chrome, easy file sharing across platforms, and improved Android Auto, Android 16 shapes up to be one of the most significant updates yet.