Several people feared trapped after under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Rohini amid heavy rain

New Delhi:

A few people were feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday amid continued heavy rainfall in the national capital.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident at around 4:20 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue teams immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate and evacuate anyone trapped beneath the rubble.

Authorities said the rescue operation is currently underway, and the exact number of people trapped or injured is yet to be confirmed. Further details are awaited as emergency personnel continue efforts at the site.

Delhi-NCR lashed by heavy rains, trafiic snarls and waterlogging follow

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Wednesday, causing widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city and disrupting traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and more rain over the next few hours.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4°C and received 14.2 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am.

The weather department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall were very likely in several districts, while other areas were expected to receive light to moderate rain. Wind speeds of up to 40 kmph were also forecast.

The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas, including Sadar Bazar, Nasirpur, Greater Kailash, Badarpur, Teliwara, Mahavir Bazar, Swarup Nagar and Kushak Road, with pedestrians seen wading through knee-deep water in some locations.

Traffic was severely affected across the capital. Long queues of vehicles were reported on Rohtak Road, where movement remained nearly at a standstill between Punjabi Bagh and Shadipur for several hours. The congestion worsened after many two-wheeler riders stopped beneath elevated Metro corridors to take shelter from the rain, creating major bottlenecks. The busy ITO intersection also witnessed heavy traffic congestion.