15 feared trapped after building collapses in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad amid heavy rain

New Delhi:

A building collapse in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday triggered a major rescue operation after several people were feared trapped under the debris. The incident took place in the Moshi area, where heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a large mass of accumulated garbage and debris onto an office building, bringing down a concrete slab. At least 15 people are feared trapped under the debris.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, 16 office employees were inside the building having lunch when the slab collapsed. Two people managed to escape on their own, while rescue teams worked to safely evacuate the remaining occupants.

Rescue teams rush to the spot

Fire brigade personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, police, and officials from the health and environment departments launched a coordinated rescue operation soon after the incident.

Mayor Landge said all those trapped were rescued safely and confirmed that no deaths had been reported.

Heavy rains continue to batter Maharashtra

The collapse comes as Maharashtra continues to face an intense spell of monsoon rain. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have witnessed relentless showers over the past week, resulting in flooding, waterlogging and damage to infrastructure.

More than 6,000 residents have been shifted from flood-prone areas, while schools and colleges remain closed in parts of Pune after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert warning of continued heavy rainfall. The district has already received more than its average monthly rainfall within the first week of July.

Series of rain-related incidents raise concerns

The latest incident adds to a string of rain-related accidents reported across Maharashtra. Just days ago, a three-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area during heavy rain, killing six people, including five children.

With heavy rainfall continuing across the state, authorities remain on high alert as rescue and relief efforts continue in affected areas.

Also Read: Mumbai rains disrupt local rail services as several trains cancelled, delays hit Western Railway routes