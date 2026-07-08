Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp 2 after Akanksha Chamola's divorce revelation; latter breaks down

New Delhi:

The upcoming episode of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is set to bring an emotional moment as TV actor and Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna enters the show as a visitor to meet Akanksha Chamola.

His appearance marks the duo's first meeting after Akanksha confirmed on the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav are getting divorced.

For the unversed, before entering the jail, Akanksha was asked to pick a card. She picked the Expose card and revealed that she and Gaurav were getting a divorce. She also shared that they have been living separately for the past year.

The promo for the upcoming episode was aired during tonight's (July 8) episode, giving viewers a glimpse of Gaurav Khanna's entry into the Lock Upp house. The promo has also surfaced online.

Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp 2 after Akanksha Chamola's divorce revelation

In the latest promo, Gaurav Khanna makes a surprise appearance inside the Lock Upp 2 house, leaving Akanksha Chamola emotional. The two come face-to-face, with Akanksha seen teary-eyed during the emotional moment. Watch the promo video below:

This is a developing story.

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