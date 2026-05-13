Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre after similar hike by Amul | Check revised rates

New Delhi:

Mother Dairy on Wednesday announced an increase of Rs 2 in milk prices in the Delhi-NCR region, with the revised rates set to come into effect from May 14. The company said the decision was taken due to a nearly 6 per cent rise in milk procurement costs from farmers over the past one year.

The price hike came shortly after Amul also announced an identical hike in its milk prices.

According to Mother Dairy, only a part of the increased cost burden has been passed on to consumers in an effort to maintain a balance between the interests of farmers and customers.

In an official statement, the company said that around 75 to 80 per cent of the revenue earned from milk sales is spent on milk procurement and payments to farmers.

Revised Mother Dairy milk prices

Under the revised prices, token milk will now cost Rs 58 per litre, up from Rs 56.

Packaged full cream milk has been increased from Rs 70 to Rs 72 per litre.

Toned milk will now cost Rs 60 per litre as compared to the existing Rs 58.

The price of double-toned milk has been raised from Rs 52 to Rs 54 per litre.

Cow milk will now cost Rs 62 per litre compared to the earlier Rs 60, and Pro Milk has also been increased to Rs 72 per litre.

Mother Dairy added that the last revision in milk prices was carried out in April 2025.

Also read: Amul raises milk prices again, consumers to pay Rs 2 more per litre from May 14